RACINE — Peeps®, the colorful marshmallow treats often found in Easter baskets, have inspired art.

The 14th Annual International Peeps® Art Exhibition is on through April 15 at the Racine Art Museum (RAM).

The exhibit has 142 entries showing the talent of 200 artists from across the country.

It is somewhat unexpected for a museum to curate an exhibition showcasing Peeps, but the concept of working with unusual materials is supported by RAM’s mission to exhibit, collect, preserve, and educate in the field of contemporary craft — a subsect of art that focuses on handmade work created traditionally from ceramic, fiber, glass, metal, polymer and wood.

Artists consistently push material boundaries, so the idea that artists sometimes utilize and experiment with materials produced for purposes other than art-making can be seen throughout RAM’s exhibitions and many works in the museum’s permanent collection — the largest contemporary craft collection in North America.

Over the years, many Peeps Art Exhibition entrants have become experts in marshmallow candy as a material, using methods like carving, painting, hole punching, gluing and melting to manipulate Peeps® into incredible shapes. While the seasonal candy is still the most common material, the fourteenth-anniversary show also includes pieces made in various other media.

Recently, RAM Executive Director and Curator of Collections Bruce W. Pepich and RAM Curatorial Assistant Kendra Voelz hosted a Virtual Awards Presentation via Facebook Live. Awards were based on clever and skilled use or representation of Peeps® in adult, children and group categories.

In addition to the awards selected by RAM, visitors are invited to vote for their favorite creation, naming one popular artwork worthy of the PEEPles Choice Award.

With guests allowed only one per visit, they view the works of Peeps® art, take notes about the exhibition and often lobby for their eventual favorite. The award will be announced after the closure of the exhibition.

Out-of-state enthusiasts and other would-be museum visitors are invited to view the exhibition from the comfort of home during a Live Virtual Tour of the RAM 14th Annual International Peeps Art Exhibition. This intimate glimpse of the show will be broadcast on the RAM Facebook page at Tuesday, April 11, at 11 a.m.

