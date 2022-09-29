Parties, parades & festivals: Walworth County's fun fall & wild winter has numerous events

How’s the year 2022 going to end? With plenty of parades, parties and festivals.

From Oktoberfests to Christmastime celebrations, there are numerous events scheduled in Walworth County.

Below are just some of the ones that seem to draw a crowd, everything from fundraisers to traditional community staples, to a few new activities.

Note: The following information is subject to change.

October

Fall Color Festival — Saturday, Oct. 1, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., John Muir Mountain Bike Trail Head, N9097 County Highway H, Whitewater, fallcolorfestival.org. Advance registration: $40 for any event except the children’s ride, which is free.

Food, a beer garden, a parent-child tag-team event and a children’s ride and activity tent with face painting and other activities are part of this year’s festival. See this week’s Happenings in the Resorter for more details.

Elkhorn Holiday Craft Bash — Oct. 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, walworthcountyfairgrounds.com. Cost: $5, free for ages 12 and younger.

The former Holiday Affair Craft Show has over 300 indoor and outdoor crafters and artisans scheduled for booths at the event. Also food trucks, Stillwater Coffee in the Cabin and more. Rain or shine, free parking. Proceeds benefit the Walworth County Fair Barnyard Adventure Ag Education program.

Fourth Annual Craft Brew Open — Oct. 1, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Cost: $189 per two-person team.

An Oktoberfest-themed, Ryder Cup-style golf tournament. See this week’s Happenings in the Resorter for more information.

Whitewater Pride Rally — Oct. 1, noon-2 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Park, 407 S. Wisconsin St., Whitewater. See event page on Facebook or business.whitewaterchamber.com for updates. Music, performances, vendors and children’s activities are expected at this free, family-friendly event.

Streets of Lake Geneva Annual Oktoberfest Celebration — Friday-Sunday, Oct. 7-9, Downtown Lake Geneva, streetsoflakegeneva.com. Advance tickets: $5. Go to website to purchase and for event updates.

Family Fall Fest — Oct. 7-9, Lake Lawn Resort, lakelawnresort.com.

Big Foot High School Homecoming Parade — Oct. 7, 2 p.m., Walworth Square, Walworth.

Badger High School Homecoming Parade — Oct. 7, 4 p.m., Downtown Lake Geneva.

Badger’s Symphonic Band, Wind Ensemble, the “Big Fish” cast and more will have floats and exhibits through the parade. Lineup starts at Central Denison Elementary School, 900 Wisconsin St., Lake Geneva.

Pumpkin Fest — Oct. 8 & 9, Apple Barn Orchard & Winery, W6384 Sugar Creek Road, Elkhorn. Visit the Apple Barn Facebook page for updates.

Two days of activities, weather permitting, including live music, wine tasting, games and food. See Happenings in this week’s Resorter for more information.

The Lights Festival — Oct. 8, 5 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, walworthcountyfairgrounds.com. Tickets: $45 ages 13 and older, $10 ages 4-12. Other ticket packages available online. A $20 parking fee will be collected.

Mads Tolling and the Mads Men Play the 60s — Wednesday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., Big Foot High School Auditorium, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Tickets: $37.75 adults, $11.50 youth. Visit the Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation’s Facebook page to purchase tickets and for more details.

The foundation’s 2022-23 season kicks off with a performance by two-time Grammy Award winner Mads Tolling, a violinist who played with the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir as well as several jazz legends, including Stanley Clarke, Al Di Meola and Chick Corea. On this show, Tolling and his band will focus on music from the 1960s.

Walk the Lake for Kira Faith — Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Reid Park, Fontana Boulevard, Fontana, walkthelake.com. Registration fees: $20 for ages 12 and younger, $25 for the 3-Mile Fun Walk, $50 for the 10- and 21-Mile.

Three different walks along the Geneva Lake Shore Path in honor of Kira Faith Spedale, who endured a pioneering fight against Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG. Proceeds from this year’s event will help five junior researches attend the Scholar Retreat in Lake Geneva. Event is hosted by the Spedale family and the Forbeck Foundation.

Registration is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Reid Park Pavilion. Full lake walk starts at 9 a.m. The bus from Reid Park to Lake Geneva for the 10-Mile Walk leaves at 12:30 p.m. The 3-Mile Fun Walk starts at 3 p.m. Refreshments and snacks at Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn in Fontana will be from 4 to 6 p.m.

17th Annual Elkhorn Oktoberfest — Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Veterans Park, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Visit the event page on Facebook for updates and more details.

Food, music, shopping and a 5k walk/run. An Oktoberfest tent highlights the event, with various beers. The tapping of the first keg and the day’s live music schedule are both at 11 a.m.

Downtown Delavan Brew Walk — Saturday, Oct. 22, 3:30-7:30 p.m., Downtown Delavan. Visit the Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Grab a tasting passport and map to take in the fall highlights of Downtown Delavan as participants sip, stroll and shop. Tickets are $35, or $15 for designated drivers. Halloween costumes encouraged, not required.

Ghoul’s Night Out 2022 — Thursday, Oct. 27, 4-7 p.m., Main Street, Downtown Whitewater, business.whitewaterchamber.com.

Trunk-or-treat, a costume contest, bounce house, crafts, games, spooky stories, a socially distanced scavenger hunt and treats are on the docket for this Halloween event. Participants are encouraged to dress in their favorite costume.

Halloween festivities at Lake Lawn — Friday-Saturday, Oct. 28-29, Lake Lawn Resort, lakelawnresort.com.

The resort has some adults-only activities planned: Two Lake Lawn Queen Halloween Boat Bashes plus a Monster Mash Halloween Party.

The Boat Bashes are cruises on Delavan Lake. Music by a live DJ, prizes for costumes and Halloween-themed cocktails are part of the cruises. Boat Bashes are Oct. 28 and 29, 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets: $40.

The Monster Mash Halloween Party is Oct. 29, from 9 p.m. to midnight, with live music from The Hair Band Night, prizes for spookiest costumes and Halloween-themed drinks. Cash bar and concessions available. Admission: $30 per adult.

November

Streets of Lake Geneva Veterans Celebration — Friday-Sunday, Nov. 4-6, Downtown Lake Geneva, streetsoflakegeneva.com.

Entertainment, activities, special speakers, dining and hotel opens, and more are planned for this new event. Go to the Visit Lake Geneva or Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook pages for event updates.

Casino Night — Friday, Nov. 4, 5-10 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort. Visit the Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Games, raffles, a show with mind reader Joe Diamond, food and more are planned for this Chamber fundraiser. Dinner starts 5:30 p.m. Diamond’s show is 8:30 p.m. More details forthcoming.

Hot Cakes Cool Tunes Community Pancake Breakfast — Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 a.m.-noon, Elkhorn Area Middle School cafeteria, 627 E. Court St., Elkhorn, business.elkhornchamber.com. Fees: $10 advance, $12 at the door. The Elkhorn Rotary Club is sponsoring the breakfast, which features live music from the bands and choirs at Elkhorn Area Middle and High schools.

“Big Fish” at Badger High School — Thursday & Friday, Nov. 10 & 11, 7 p.m.; and Saturday & Sunday, Nov. 12 & 13, 1:30 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva. Call 262-348-2006 for more information.

This musical is based on both the 1998 novel “Big Fish: A Novel of Mythic Proportions” and the Tim Burton-directed film from 2003, though the musical differs from the movie. Ticket information not available by press time.

An intimate evening with Kathy Mattea — Nov. 12, 7 p.m., Big Foot High School Auditorium. Advance tickets: $55. Call 262-275-2117 to purchase.

Another two-time Grammy Award winner is performing at Big Foot. Mattea has written numerous Top 10 hits on country radio during her 20-plus years as a singer, songwriter and recording artist.

Jingle & Mingle Holiday Kick Off — Friday, Nov. 18, 3-6 p.m., Downtown Lake Geneva, streetsoflakegeneva.com. Tickets: $20. Tickets go on sale Nov. 1.

The second year of the event, which features shopping, window gazing, sipping and mingling, plus live music, specials, raffles and more.

Price of ticket includes a coupon good for one welcome drink at Thumbs Up, Popeye’s, Speedo’s Harborside Pub & Grill, Champs, Topsy Turvy Brewery, The Bottle Shop, Avant Cycle Café or the Baker House. Ticket cost also includes a chance to win a prize in a giveaway.

Raffles throughout the event will be to give away gift certificates at various Downtown Lake Geneva businesses. Go to the Visit Lake Geneva or Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook pages for event updates.

NIU Jazz Concert — Nov. 18, 7 p.m., Badger High School. Call 262-348-2006 for more details. Jazz bands from both Northern Illinois University and Badger will perform.

Downtown Delavan Holiday Wine Walk — Saturday, Nov. 19, 3:30-7:30 p.m., Downtown Delavan. Tickets: $15 designated drivers, $35 ages 21 and older.

Sip, shop and stroll through Downtown Delavan, with over 12 businesses participating. Enjoy red and white wines, plus food samplings. Event is for ages 21 and older, no children.

Girls Getaway Weekend — Nov. 19-20, The Abbey Resort, theabbeyresort.com.

A weekend of food, fun and various activities such as classes, morning yoga and mimosas and more. Schedule of activities and ticket information coming soon. Visit The Abbey’s site for updates.

Illumination Ceremony — Sunday, Nov. 20, starts at 4:30 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, grandgeneva.com.

Kicking off the resort’s six-week Christmas in the Country celebration is the 28th Annual Illumination Ceremony, when Grand Geneva flips the switch on over 2 million lights and launches a fireworks display.

Open to the public, the event offers the chance to roam the resort, including the Gingerbread House Walk, where gingerbread houses made by community members are on display.

Photos with Santa starts at 4:30 p.m. in the Evergreen Ballroom. Gather by the large Christmas tree outside for the countdown to illumination at 6 p.m.

The resort asks that those who attend bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to locals in need.

Christmas Trains — Starts Friday, Nov. 25, various times, East Troy Railroad Museum, 2002 Church St., East Troy, easttroyrr.org.

Take a holiday-themed train ride from East Troy to Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago on Saturdays and Sundays, until Dec. 18.

There are two different types of rides offered in November.

Daytime Christmas Trains: Nov. 26 and 27, and Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18; 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, and 1:30 and 3 p.m. Note: No 3 p.m. train Dec. 3. Tickets: $23 adults, $20 ages 3-14, $8.50 ages 2 and younger, $17 for members.

Santa’s Special Night Trains: Nov. 25 and 26, and Dec. 2, 9, 10, 16 and 17; times not available as of this writing. An upgraded train experience. Ride in the First Class Dining Cars, enjoy cookies, hot chocolate, beer, wine and more. Each child receives a special holiday book and stuffed animal. Tickets: $35 adults, $23 ages 3-14, $12 ages 2 and younger. For members: $30 adults, $16 children, $10 infants and toddlers.

For more information and updates, go to the museum website.

December

Elkhorn’s Annual Tree Lighting — Friday, Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m., Veterans Park, Elkhorn, business.elkhornchamber.com.

Bring a mug of hot cocoa and enjoy Christmas caroling while waiting for Santa and his special helper to arrive on a horse-drawn carriage to ignite the holiday season. Santa’s sleigh will then head to the Third Annual Let It Glow event at the Walworth County Fairgrounds (see below).

Third Annual Let It Glow Holiday Festival — Dec. 2, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 3, 5-9 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 4, 5-8 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, business.elkhornchamber.com.

A free drive-through holiday festival with light displays, Balsam Boulevard, Santa and more. Entrance to Let It Glow will be on Rotary Way, off of Market Street.

Streets of Lake Geneva Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony — Dec. 2, 6 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Visit the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page for updates. This year, the existing native pine trees in the park will be decorated.

Christmas at Badger — Saturday, Dec. 3, Badger High School Commons Area, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva, 262-348-2006.

A pancake breakfast and the Fifth Annual Badger DECA Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair both start in the morning.

The breakfast is from 8 to 11 a.m. Eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage and more are free for ages 2 and younger, $5 for ages 3-12, and $8 for adults. Tickets available at the door.

The fair is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enter on the east side of the school, Door J, and head into the Sports Center. Free admission, raffles and more.

2022 Annual Arts and Crafts Fair — Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva, hawksviewgolfclub.com.

Free parking and admission, with food and beverage service open and available to purchase. Vendors can contact Becky Farber at 262-348-9900 to ask about reserving a spot. One booth space is $20, two are $35.

41st Annual Christmas Card Town Parade — Dec. 3, 1:30 p.m., Downtown Elkhorn, business.elkhornchamber.com. Floats, novelty acts, music, animals, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there.

47th Annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade — Dec. 3, 5 p.m., Downtown Lake Geneva, visitlakegeneva.com.

The city’s largest parade contains numerous colorful, light-filled displays and floats from various people, groups and businesses within the community. This year’s theme is “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” The parade begins at the intersection of Williams and Marshall streets, south on Broad, then to Main Street, west on Cook Street. Note: The parade route closes Dec. 3 after 3 p.m.

Badger Choir/Orchestra Concert — Monday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m., Badger High School Auditorium, 262-348-2006.

Badger Band Holiday Concert — Monday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m., Badger High School Auditorium, 262-348-2006.

All are welcome to attend the Badger concerts.