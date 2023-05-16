The owners of Lake Geneva’s Maxwell Mansion purchased a storied riverfront boutique hotel in Sheboygan.

Luke Pfeifer is leading the partnership which bought Harbor Winds Hotel in Sheboygan. Luke and his wife Monica purchased Maxwell Mansion in December 2020.

Previously, the Zipperer family owned Harbor Winds Hotel. Mark Zipperer, president of Pride Hospitality, approached Luke with the option of buying Harbor Winds Hotel. Pride Hospitality is a hotel management and development company headquartered in Germantown, Tennessee.

“We are honored Mark presented us the opportunity to acquire Harbor Winds Hotel,” Luke said. “I have always had a love for the property, and we look forward to the limitless opportunities for the property.”

Luke is a Sheboygan County native, and both he and Monica hold degrees in hospitality management from Lakeland University.

Luke has over 20 years of hospitality experience. In 2004 he was a part of the opening management team at Blue Harbor Resort.

Monica is a native of Hancock. She worked for the 2004 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits and has an extensive background in event planning and conference services.

Luke said they will be working closely with the hospitality program at Lakeland University in Sheboygan. Recently, two Lakeland graduates were hired to lead the day-to-day operations at Harbor Winds Hotel.

The Pfeifers founded Adventure Hospitality, a boutique hotel and hospitality consulting company, in 2020. Combined, the two have over 40 years of experience in the hospitality industry, both holding degrees in hospitality management from Lakeland University.

Highlighted properties managed by Adventure Hospitality include Maxwell Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel at 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva; Bay’s Place, a vacation rental in Lake Geneva; and Harbor Winds Hotel. More information can be found at www.adventurehospitality.com.

Built in 1856, Maxwell Mansion features 28 guestrooms total across three buildings. The boutique hotel and event venue also include two highly rated craft cocktail bars, including The Speakeasy. For more, go to staymaxwell.com.

The Zipperer family still own the Holiday Inn Express and AmericInn Hotel in the Sheboygan area.

“The Harbor Winds Hotel is an important asset for our community. I am pleased to put the hotel in great hands,” Zipperer said.

Joining the Pfeifers in owning Harbor Winds Hotel are Chad and Meagan Markovich. Chad has more than 20 years of experience working in HR on opening and expansion teams of an 800-plus-room waterpark resort, as well as executive director of operations, director of housekeeping and guest services for various resorts. Meagan brings her doctor of pharmacy degree and 20-plus years of pharmacy experience, which includes project development and management. In 2022, the Markoviches relocated to Lake Geneva.

“The opportunity to branch out into business with amazing hospitality professionals and friends is one we couldn’t be more excited about. We look forward to Harbor Winds Hotel becoming a place where guests can experience all that Sheboygan has to offer,” Meagan said.

To learn more about the property and the acquisition, visit stayharborwinds.com.

