Opera, University/Community Band performances at UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER — November has been a busy month for the UW-Whitewater College of Arts and Communications, but there are two more concerts on the schedule.

The Opera Workshop is Sunday, Nov. 20, and the University/Community Band performs Monday, Nov. 28. Both shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

The workshop will be in the Light Recital Hall at the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. The University/Community Band concert is at Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater.

The University/Community Band is an all-inclusive ensemble.

“Opera Workshop goes to Hell” is the theme of the Nov. 20 performance, featuring students performing scenes dealing with the Underworld from operas including “Orpheo ed Euridice” and “Don Giovanni.”

Ticket pricing for both shows is $10 adults and $8 ages 18 and younger or over 65.

Purchase online at tickets.uww.edu or call 262-472-2222.

There is a $2 surcharge for tickets purchased at the door at the time of the event.

