Opera, University/Community Band performances at UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER — November has been a busy month for the UW-Whitewater College of Arts and Communications, but there are two more concerts on the schedule.
The Opera Workshop is Sunday, Nov. 20, and the University/Community Band performs Monday, Nov. 28. Both shows begin at 7:30 p.m.
The workshop will be in the Light Recital Hall at the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. The University/Community Band concert is at Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater.
The University/Community Band is an all-inclusive ensemble.
There is a $2 surcharge for tickets purchased at the door at the time of the event.
