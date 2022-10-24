Now boarding: East Troy's Christmas Trains set to run in November

EAST TROY — Tickets for the 2022 run of Christmas Trains from East Troy to Santa’s Workshop at the Elegant Farmer are now available, but they are selling fast, according to East Troy Railroad President Ryan Jonas.

“If families want to come, they should make their plans and make their reservations soon," Jonas said.

The best way to make reservations is online at easttroyrr.org/christmas-train.

Christmas Trains at the East Troy Railroad Museum begin running again on Saturdays and Sundays, starting Nov. 25, through Sunday, Dec. 18.

The family-friendly rides take passengers from the East Troy Depot, 2002 Church St., East Troy, to Santa’s Workshop at the Elegant Farmer and back.

Rides are just under two hours per round trip and they include a visit with Santa, where families and children can have their photos taken.

“Santa’s Workshop will be better than ever and all children will receive a small gift that is fitting for the occasion,” said Jonas. “Our historic railroad cars are heated and rest rooms and free parking are available at the East Troy depot.”

Tickets can be purchased online anytime. Adults are $23; children ages 3-14, $20; and infants and toddlers, $8.50. Advance registration and tickets are required to board.

Trains depart at 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, and 1:30 and 3 p.m. on Nov. 26 and 27, and Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18. There is no 3 p.m. train on Dec. 3.

Friday and Saturday evening train rides have already sold out.

East Troy Railroad Museum operates regular 14-mile round trip excursions from its historic East Troy Depot and Museum to Indianhead Park in Mukwonago, with a stop at the popular Elegant Farmer store and deli.

The not-for-profit railroad is operated and managed by over 130 volunteers dedicated to engaging visitors in the heritage of electric interurban railways and trolley systems through restoration, preservation and operation of historic equipment.

For more information, visit www.easttroyrr.org or call 262-642-3263.