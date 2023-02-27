WHITEWATER — Explore the beauty of the world with the Office of Global Experiences’ “Adventures Abroad” exhibit from now through March 15 at Roberta’s Art Gallery.

The gallery is located in the James R. Connor University Center, 190 Hamilton Green Way, Whitewater.

The exhibit consists of photographs taken from around the world by over 13 students who studied abroad. This showcase includes photographs of landscapes and cityscapes sites in France, Costa Rica, Spain, Iceland and Japan.

“Adventures Abroad” is a continuum of the 10th annual photo exhibit. Nick Jacobus, a political science major with a history minor, studied abroad in Thailand during the fall 2022 semester. “Through my experience, I became a more culturally aware person and expanded my worldview beyond my immediate surroundings,” said Jacobus.

E Jeninga, an art major with an emphasis in graphic design and a double minor in advertising and special education, traveled to Iceland during May 2022. “Iceland was gorgeous, and capturing how my classmates interacted with the new surroundings was captivating,” Jeninga said. “I loved to catch them staring intently at a glacier or walking through the lava fields.”

The Office of Global Experiences at UW-Whitewater offers hundreds of programs in over 50 countries from which to choose.

“Studying abroad was the best experience to come from my college career,” said Jed Pulley, a computer science major and Japanese studies minor at UW-Whitewater. “Being in a completely new place for four months grants a special shift in perspective that most people don't get the privilege of experiencing, and I'm very grateful that I did.”

A panel of students and faculty who traveled abroad and whose photographs are on display in the exhibit will be speaking during the exhibit reception on Tuesday, March 7, at 6 p.m. There will be an opportunity for audience questions. Light refreshments will be provided.

Roberta’s Art Gallery is located on the first floor of the James R. Connor University Center at UW-Whitewater. The gallery collaborates with campus departments, student organizations and community artists in coordinating and sponsoring exhibits. During the semester, gallery hours are Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gallery is closed Saturday and Sunday.

Roberta’s Art Gallery prides itself in all exhibits being free and open to the public.

For parking information see the visitor parking website. Attending certain events can earn students class credit. To be featured in Roberta’s Art Gallery, contact us for a proposal request. Reach us at ucart@uww.edu or 262-472-3193 or visit our website for any questions or inquiries.

