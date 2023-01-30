Nature, fantasy & mythology: A look at Lake Geneva Winterfest's 15 sculptures & teams

Block 1: Alaska

Team name: AK Department of Snow

Sculpture title: When Love Hurts

Artist statement: Beware the beckoning beacon, the lustrous lure, the seductive siren! Consider pause, wariness, some examination … from a safe distance, of course … perhaps some doubt, perhaps some caution? Can you get another look? Ponder motives, those of others yes but especially yours … sniff for the sweet perfume of intoxicating ideals, enchantments, charms ... do you sense a spell? At the slightest whiff the wise would do well to tiptoe around impulse and reaction ... scan your desire, recognize the pull without succumbing ... can you swim out of its current? In the game of guile the shrewd and skittish are armed by their nature with a better perch, a larger perspective, an avenue of escape from an arena where the bold and forthright can easily get gobbled.

Team members: Paul Hanis (captain), Patrick Boonstra, Tom Lewando.

Fun facts: Being from Alaska, it may come as no surprise that the three team members are experienced ice and snow carvers — although Lewando, who has been carving ice since the 1990s, only recently started carving snow.

When he's not sculpting, Hanis lives off the grid in the Rangell Mountains.