Nature, fantasy & mythology: A look at Lake Geneva Winterfest's 15 sculptures & teams

Otters, Hercules, a cow jumping over the moon — this year's U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship has it all.
The championship kicks off Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m., with 15 teams set to turn blocks of snow into art during Lake Geneva's Winterfest.
Teams from around the country will be competing in not only the championship but the People's Choice Award, which is overseen by Visit Lake Geneva, the tourism group that is also a Winterfest organizer.
The sculptures will be in front of the Riviera and in Flat Iron Park. Winterfest guests can watch as teams craft their creations from Feb. 1 to Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1 p.m.
The Championship Awards Ceremony is Feb. 4 at 3 p.m., at the Riviera Ballroom.
People's Choice Award voting is Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the ballroom.
Guests can also vote for their favorite sculpture at the Visitor Info Center in Flat Iron Park or online at visitlakegeneva.com.
So who's sculpting, and what are they making?
Here's a little more about the teams and what kinds of sculptures they will be creating. For even more details, go to visitlakegenva.com.