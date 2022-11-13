Movie series, author talk scheduled at Lake Geneva Public Library

Lake Geneva Public Library recently announced the following upcoming events.

The library is located at 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Movie Mondays in full swing

Join the Lake Geneva Public Library for Classic “Movie Mondays” throughout the winter.

The library, in collaboration with Black Point Estate and Gardens, is holding a Movie Mondays series at 2 p.m. on the second Monday of each month from November to April.

This winter film series will feature critically acclaimed films from the 1940s through the 2010s. Dave Desimone, director of Black Point Estate, will introduce each film and lead a discussion afterwards.

Films are intended for an adult audience. All films will be shown with subtitles.

On Nov. 14, "I Married A Witch" kicked off the series.

Following is the series schedule.

Dec. 12: "The Man Who Invented Christmas"

Jan. 9, 2023: "M"

Feb. 13: "Howard's End"

March 13: "The Great Dictator"

April 10: "The Battle of Algiers"

Zoom with award-winning author

The Lake Geneva Public Library will host award-winning author Jayne Martin for a conversation about her work on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Martin, author of "The Daddy Chronicles" and "Tender Cuts," will be discussing her written work, much of which focuses on the one out of three women in the United States who identify as fatherless. An absent father who occasionally appears to bestow his affections only to disappear again leads a daughter to seek out others like him — men who are charismatic, but emotionally unavailable — throughout her lifetime.

Martin’s television writing credits include the movies “A Child Too Many,” “Cradle of Conspiracy” for Lifetime and “Big Spender” for Animal Planet.

She is a Pushcart Best Small Fictions and Best Microfictions nominee, and a recipient of Vestal Review’s VERA Award.

Martin will speak with library staff and a live audience via Zoom at 6:30 pm. To participate, visit lglibrary.org/events and follow the link listed under “A Conversation with Jayne Martin.”

Go to lglibrary.org or visit the library's Facebook page for more details on upcoming events and programs.