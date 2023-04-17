If there was ever a question as to Lake Geneva’s standing in Midwest culinary circles, let the lineup for their spring Restaurant Week 2023 be the answer.

This year, Restaurant Week is April 22 to 30, with 30 restaurants participating in the annual event — the most ever, according to a statement by VISIT Lake Geneva, which is coordinating the event.

Each eatery will feature special menu choices at promotional pricing. Diners can get their fill of mouthwatering dishes morning to night, casual to fancy. For all the details, log on to www.visitlakegeneva.com/lake-geneva-restaurant-week.

Restaurants participating for the first time include three new downtown Lake Geneva restaurants — Guac Star, House of Bogini, and Magpie’s Den & Pen — along with the new 1878 on the Lake restaurant at Lake Lawn Resort.

Lots of longtime favorites are on the list too, including Pier 290, Sopra, Popeye’s on Lake Geneva, and Next Door Pub & Pizzeria. The food isn’t the only featured attraction. Al fresco dining options on the area’s trio of lakes, Geneva Lake, Lake Como and Delavan Lake, are sure to beckon visitors eager to soak up warm spring weather while enjoying entrées and drinks.

Visitors can partake of even more culinary finds as local breweries, wineries, sweet shops, and culinary-centric stores plan to run Restaurant Week specials too.

The sweetest part of Restaurant Week is that diners will be able to vote for the charity they’d like to receive a cash award from a list of 14 local non-profits, with the top vote-getter to be gifted $5,000 and five runners-up to collect $1,000 each, thanks to a generous donation from this year’s Charity Check sponsor, Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Descriptions of all the charity nominees can be accessed via the event website, www.visitlakegeneva.com/lake-geneva-restaurant-week. The winning charities will be announced the first week of May.

VISIT Lake Geneva, the community's Chamber of Commerce and official Visitor & Convention Bureau, works to share the wonders of the Lake Geneva area with travelers from far and wide in search of natural beauty and quaint downtowns with a feel of the seaside.

The central storyline of Lake Geneva, admired as the “Newport of the West” and the “Hamptons of Chicago” revolves around pristine Geneva Lake, the historic mansions that circle it, and the many resorts, restaurants and boutiques that give the community a seacoast-style appeal all its own.

For more, log on to www.VisitLakeGeneva.com.

