Bobby Caldwell, who famously sang R&B hits including 'What You Won't Do For Love' and 'Open Your Eyes,' has died at the age of 71. The soulful singer-songwriter's wife, Mary Caldwell, announced his death on his official Twitter account, saying he died at home. "Bobby passed away here at home. I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years," said Mary Caldwell. She said her husband had been struggling with health issues for the past six years after being "floxed." The term “floxed” refers to a condition that arises after an adverse effect from consuming a fluoroquinolone antibiotic. Caldwell's signature voice transcended genres of jazz, R&B and rock. His soulful hit song 'What You Won't Do For Love' ascended the Billboard 100 charts after its 1978 release on the debut album of the same name. It became a multi-generational hit, in part because of its wide appeal as a sample and cover song.
WHITEWATER — People can still take part in this year's public art project from the Whitewater Arts Alliance (WAA).
Called Barn Quilts, the project collects 3-by-4-foot wooden "quilts" to be hung on light poles in downtown Whitewater throughout the summer.
To participate, fill out an application and pick up quilt boards at the Cultural Arts Center or the Whitewater Chamber of Commerce. Boards should be returned to those locations by April 15. They became available to purchase earlier this month.
Plywood boards are $10 if purchased in person, or $12 if paid for online.
The center is located at 402 W. Main St., Whitewater. Hours are Thursday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
The Chamber of Commerce is at 150 W. Main St. Hours: Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Go to
www.whitewaterarts.org/public-art to learn more about the project.
Best Resorter covers of 2022 show Lake Geneva area at its best
Resorter cover: Jan. 5, 2022
Ice beginning to form Jan. 3 over Como Creek, just east of the covered bridge at Hawk's View Golf Course.
STEPHANIE JONES
Resorter cover: March 30, 2022
People enjoyed a bright, brisk Sunday afternoon in March on the Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Resorter cover: May 4, 2022
“Untitled,” by Mary Nevicosi, was one of several pieces by the artist that were on display during an exhibit presented by the Whitewater Arts Alliance last spring.
Submitted, Regional News
Resorter cover: July 6, 2022
A dramatic Summer Solstice sunset captured June 21 over Delavan Lake.
Kimberly Lempart, submitted
Resorter cover: July 27, 2022
Flowers give new life to this old pickup truck parked near Spring Valley Road in the Town of Lyons.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Resorter cover: Aug. 3, 2022
The Sunflower Festival at Von Bergen’s Country Market in Hebron, Illinois.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Resorter cover: Aug. 31, 2022
The Walworth County Fair in Elkhorn ran six days this year, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5.
Kerry Trampe, submitted
Resorter cover: Sept. 14, 2022
A last glimpse of summer along the Delavan Lake channel near the Highlands.
Kimberly Lempart, submitted
Resorter cover: Nov. 2, 2022
A blanket of frost on a leaf in Genoa City.
Phil Bonyata/GenevaLifestyles.com
Resorter cover: Dec. 7, 2022
From the Fourth Annual Parade of Trees at Geneva Lake Museum in Lake Geneva.
Steve Targo, Regional News
