WHITEWATER — People can still take part in this year's public art project from the Whitewater Arts Alliance (WAA).

Called Barn Quilts, the project collects 3-by-4-foot wooden "quilts" to be hung on light poles in downtown Whitewater throughout the summer.

To participate, fill out an application and pick up quilt boards at the Cultural Arts Center or the Whitewater Chamber of Commerce. Boards should be returned to those locations by April 15. They became available to purchase earlier this month.

Plywood boards are $10 if purchased in person, or $12 if paid for online.

The center is located at 402 W. Main St., Whitewater. Hours are Thursday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

The Chamber of Commerce is at 150 W. Main St. Hours: Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Go to www.whitewaterarts.org/public-art to learn more about the project.

