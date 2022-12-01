'Magnolias' auditions & 'Christmas Carol' radio play in Elkhorn







‘Steel Magnolias’ auditions

ELKHORN — Open casting for the Lakeland Players production of “Steel Magnolias” begins Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The Elkhorn-based community theater group states on its website that it seeks to fill the roles of six witty, intelligent and “above all real” character women.

“’Steel Magnolias’ is a hilarious comedy-drama of six southern women who embody the smooth wit of this poignant and powerful story while beautifully painting a portrait of the bonds of love and its strength in the very face of adversity,” states the site, lakeland- players.org.

By Robert Harling, with guest direction from Jerod Howard, “Steel Magnolias” contains the following characters:

Truvy Jones — Beauty shop owner, friend and confidant, who appears to be in her 40s.

Annelle Dupuy-Desoto — Beauty shop assistant, shy yet anxious and eager, appears to be in her late teens.

Clairee Belcher — Widow of the former mayor, a grand dame with a twist and innuendo, appears to be in her 60s.

Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie — Life-loving diabetic, loved by all, a young bride who appears to be in her 20s.

M’Lynn Eatenton — Socially prominent career woman, overprotective mother, appears to be in her 40s or 50s.

Ouiser, or Weezer — Wealthy, acerbic, rough around the edges but with heart, appears to be in her 60s.

Auditions at the Historic Sprague Theater are Dec. 6 and 7, at 7 p.m., with a potential callback to be announced Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m.

The theater is located at 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

Actors will receive text copy immediately, including rehearsal schedule and other information.

Consideration for roles is open, but those interested in a specific role should specify at the audition. Monologues not required but will have consideration. Headshot and CV or resume not required, but will be accepted.

Go to lakeland-players.org/auditions for more details.

‘Christmas Carol’ with East Troy group

A radio play version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” will be Friday through Sunday, Dec. 16 through 18, at Historic Sprague Theater.

Elkhorn’s Lakeland Players is collaborating with the Off The Square Players of East Troy, another community theater group.

The play is an original script by Matt Boyle, casting a different perspective on the well-known Dickens original.

Audiences will have the opportunity to experience how a live radio production would have been performed in the 1940s, when radio shows were known as “theater of the mind.” Families would gather around the radio and visualize the characters and the setting.

At Sprague, the cast will perform with live vintage microphones and authentic sound effects.

Cat features Steve Hay, of Delavan, as Scrooge. The three ghosts will be played by Joan Hay, Tim Neubeck and Tim West.

Other cast members include Todd Ciske, Kathy Anderson, Anne Wales, Erin Hensler, Judy Atkinson, Ruth Tozer, Tara Cha, Kat Schoofs, Nikki Rebernak and Cole Hess.

Sound effects will be provided by Greg Klas, Brian Wales, and Sara Rebernak.

The show is being directed by Mary Hubbard Nugent.

Performances are Dec. 16 and 17, at 7:30 p.m.; and Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 at lakeland-players.org, the Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce or by calling 262-441- 3924.