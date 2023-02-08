Valentine’s Day shouldn’t just be a box of chocolates.

Here are some dining options for couples looking to celebrate love in the Lake Geneva area.

Grab a meal in style at various resorts in the region, with special food offerings, classes, chef presentations and more. Or learn mixology and even the “dance of love.”

While some of the options for Valentine’s Day are presented below, it is important to note that most Lake Geneva area resorts have something planned to make this date night something special.

Following are just some of the recreational opportunities for the holiday in the region.

Brie My Valentine — Saturday, Feb. 11, noon; and Tuesday, Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m., Hill Valley Dairy, 512 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Tickets: $90. Visit the Brie My Valentine event page on Facebook for link to purchase tickets and for more details. Call 262-684-9524 to have parties of four or six accommodated.

Ron from Hill Valley Dairy and Nick from Lake Geneva Country Meats present a two-course meal with drink pairings at Hill Valley. The first course is a charcuterie board with cheese, meats, fruits and crunchy things selected by Nick and Ron, designed by Ron. The second course is a Ron-designed dessert board with treats served alongside brie. Couples will enjoy the semi-private meal, but those arriving with friends should call to arrange a group seating.

Mixology & rhumba at Maxwell Mansion — Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com or visit the Maxwell Mansion Facebook page.

Art of Mixology classes are Feb. 10 and 11. Cost is $55 per class.

On Feb. 10, from 6 to 7 p.m., gather the galentines and palentines for an hour of creating and sipping cocktails. The Lovely Couples Mixology class is Feb. 11, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The pre-dinner class includes charcuterie appetizer for two.

Rhumba dance classes are Feb. 11. Cost: $40 per class. Learn the “Dance of Love” Feb. 11, from 7 to 8 p.m., or 8 to 9 p.m. Open floor available at 10 p.m.

Valentine’s Day Chef Series — Feb. 10 and 11, times vary, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, grandgeneva.com.

Executive Chef Dustin Urbanik and Chef Garde Marvilou Buleje round out the series on Feb. 10 and 11, respectively. Urbanik takes guests through his creative process which leads to dishes like sous vide halibut and his signature sauce béarnaise. On Feb. 11, Buleje hosts a night of champagne, charcuterie and hummus. The Urbanik installment in the series is Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. Cost $75. Limited to 14 seats. Buleje is Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. Cost $50. Limited to 18 seats. Reservations required for both installments. Call 262-249-4788 for reservations.

My Funny Valentine Cooking Classes — Various dates, Lake Geneva School of Cooking, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva, lakegenevacookingschool.com. Fees also vary.

Hands-on couples cooking classes in a romantic setting which includes wine tasting, a four-course meal and more. Dates are Friday through Tuesday, Feb. 10 to 14. On Feb. 10, take a trip to Tuscany. A Super Tailgating Sausage Making class is Sunday, Feb. 12. Classes start at 6 p.m., except on Feb. 12, which begins at 2 p.m. Cost for the Feb. 12 class is $115 per person; $135 for the Feb. 10 and 13 classes; and $150 for the Feb. 11 and 14 classes. Register online at the website.

Fifth Annual Valentine’s Day Zipline & Dine — Feb. 18, 4:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures, N3232 County Road H, Town of Geneva. Romance and a hint of adventure with a three-course, chef-inspired meal by Simple Cafe, with curated wine by Barrique Wine Bar. NOTE: Event has been sold out, but go to lakegenevaadventures.com to sign up on the waitlist.

Valentine’s Sweetheart Dinner at 1878 on the Lake — Feb. 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17 & 18, 4:30-10 p.m., 1878 on the Lake at Lake Lawn Resort, lakelawnresort.com. Reservations highly recommended.

Have a romantic dinner for two with limited time Valentine’s Day menu items prepared by Chef John Billings. Menu includes Gulf Red Fish $40; Angus Filet, Maine Lobster $72; Chicken Roulade $36; and for dessert, Smoked Salted Chocolate Pate $13.

Valentine’s Weekend Dinner at Pier 290 — Feb. 11, 12 and 14, starts at 4 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay, pier290.com. Go online to view menu and make reservations.

Special menu offerings include homemade flatbreads, cold bar, large plates, char grill and dessert dishes ranging from Bananas Foster, Swordfish, Surf & Turf Trio, Lamb Chops, 12 oz. New York Stirp and much more. Prices vary per dish.

Valentine’s Weekend at the Grandview — Feb. 11 to 14, see online for Valentine’s hours, the Grandview Restaurant, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, Town of Linn, thegrandviewrestaurant.com. Dinner for two: $195.

Includes two glasses of Sparkling Brut, two Caesar salads, one 20-oz. New York Strip Steak, Lobster and Shrimp Scampi, and more. Grandview will also be open for full dinner service Feb. 13 and 14, 5 to 9 p.m. Call 262-248-5690 to reserve a table.

Valentine’s Day at Hunt Club — Tuesday, Feb. 14, 4:30 to 9 p.m., Hunt Club Steakhouse, 555 Hunt Club Court, Town of Geneva, 262-245-7200, huntclubsteakhouse.com/specials.

Four course meals off an “aphrodisiac menu,” including Surf and Turf, Pan Seared Chilean Seabass, desserts and more. Go online to view full menu. Cost: $110 per person. Reservations recommended.

Valentine’s Day Dinner at Grand Geneva — Feb. 14, Geneva ChopHouse and Ristorante Brissago at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, grandgeneva.com.

Multi-course menus ranging from steak to seafood. Cost is $125 per person at Geneva ChopHouse, $90 at Ristorante Brissago. There will also be tax and a service charge. Reservations required. Call 262-248-4788.

Valentine Dining at Crafted Italia — Feb. 14 to 19, Crafted Italia at The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva, genevanationalresort.com/valentines-dining. Cost $85 per person, prix fixe menu. Call 262-249-3832 or go online for reservations. Three-course menu features veal marsala, broiled lobster tail, house crafted gelato and more.

Valentine Dining at Turf Smokehouse — Feb. 14, 4-8 p.m., Turf Smokehouse at the Geneva National Clubhouse, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., Town of Geneva, genevanationalresort.com/valentines-dining. Cost: $80 prix fixe dinner for two. A two-course menu featuring heart-shaped ribeye steak, sides and choice of flourless chocolate cake or New York cheesecake.

