Love goes wrong in first UW-Whitewater show of the season

WHITEWATER — The College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater announces the first show of the theatre and dance season with “Perfect Wedding” by Robin Hawdon.

Directed by Sara J. Griffin, this production will run in Barnett Theatre Oct. 11-14 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 15-16 at 2 p.m. The Barnett Theatre is located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts at 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.

“Perfect Wedding” takes place on the morning of Bill’s wedding as he wakes up in his honeymoon suite with a dreadful hangover and an unknown woman in his bed. It’s a race against time as he has to either get her out or make up a plausible story before his fiancée and future mother-in-law arrive. Desperate times call for desperate measures in this hysterical romp of a love story gone wrong!

Writer Robin Hawdon has spent his life on stage, screen, directing and writing. For 30 years, he played British characters in television series such as “Play For Today,” “Armchair Theatre,” “Robin’s Nest” and more. He also played the part of Barry Southern in the long-running BBC series “Compact” and later co-starred with Jonathan Pryce in the ITV play “Spasms.” Hawdon also appeared in the films “When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth” and the James Bond movie spoof “Zeta One.”

On choosing this production Griffin said it was a favorite title from the first read.

“It’s super fast, witty, zany and charming,” said Griffin.

The cast for the UW-Whitewater production of “Perfect Wedding” includes Erin Mckee as Rachel, the bride; Carter Waelchli as Bill, the groom; Harry Heinrich as Tom, the best man; Makayla Fedler as Judy, the mystery woman; Core Miller as Julie, the hotel maid; and Emma Dutcher as Daphne, mother of the bride.

Tickets are $16 adults, $14 for those older than 65, and $11 for those younger than 18. Purchase at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222.