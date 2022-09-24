Looking for some fall relaxation? Fontana's The Abbey Resort's got you covered

FONTANA — As the leaves change color and the nights get longer, head to The Abbey Resort and the Avani Spa for all the flavors of fall. From sipping a pumpkin spice latte on the patio overlooking a harbor sunrise to cozy evening bonfires complete with s’mores and hot cider, the Lake Geneva area’s only full-service lakeside resort has everything you need to get cozy and content.

The Abbey Resort offers unique activities like lakeside dining and fall events for all ages, as well as high-end resort amenities including a renovated full-service spa. Guests are invited to take advantage of the season’s smaller crowds at some of the area’s most popular attractions.

Getaway activities include:

Retreat into relaxation at the modernized, state-of-the-art, adult-only Avani Spa with large private pool, steam, sauna & salt therapy rooms.

Walk along the beautiful 26-mile public Geneva Lake Shore Path that passes by historic homes, beautiful gardens and local wildlife.

Take in the golden flora and fauna and enjoy the sound of leaves underfoot while hiking at a nature preserve such as Kishwauketoe or an area state park.

Visit one of the local orchards for fresh, crisp apples and ciders, or pick out the perfect pumpkin at an area pumpkin patch.

Grab a sweater and your favorite fall coffee at Café Latte then head into downtown Lake Geneva to shop at eclectic area boutiques.

Warm up with a favorite adult beverage at one of the local breweries, distilleries or vineyards.

Indulge in seasonal flavors at 240 West for fresh farm-to-fork dining with stellar harbor views.

In addition to these, guests can also check out the Immersion Entertainment center with family friendly movies, arcade, board games to go, scavenger hunts, and Make & Take activities.

Hotel Amenities

Guest rooms, suites, and fully equipped villas, each with a shared balcony or patio.

Indoor temperature-controlled pool with separate children’s wading area

Hot tubs

Complimentary bicycle & sports equipment rentals

On-site marina: bring your boat or rent one onsite (additional fees apply)

The Abbey Resort & Avani Spa has been providing The Lake Geneva Experience to guests for nearly 60 years. The Abbey Resort is the only full-service resort on the shore of Lake Geneva, welcoming families, corporate guests, couples and groups of friends year-round, and is conveniently located just 75 miles from downtown Chicago and 45 miles from Milwaukee. The Abbey offers 334 guest rooms, award-winning dining experiences, over 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, and the on-site 35,000 square-foot Avani Spa offering a full menu of spa and salon services on their 90 acres of beautifully manicured lakeside property.

The Abbey Resort follows modern sanitation and hygiene practices using an eight-point high-touch cleaning procedure and updated equipment to ensure the highest level of cleanliness in our entire resort.

For more information or reservations, visit The Abbey Resort’s website or call 800-709-1323. The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is managed and operated by Benchmark Resorts & Hotels.