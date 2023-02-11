WHITEWATER — Experience works of art inspired by the unsung artists of the Harlem Renaissance with Jerry Jordan’s exhibit “Life in Light and Shadow” at Roberta's Art Gallery until Thursday, Feb. 16.

Jordan's artwork, which consists of oil on canvas, gives a different perspective of African Americans, outside of constant struggle and pain. Most of Jordan’s paintings are about freedom to be who you want to be, and they express how life is full of endless possibilities. Jordan is changing the representation of African Americans with his artwork in the realm of Contemporary Realism.

Jordan is an alumnus from UW-Whitewater with a bachelor’s degree in art and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction with an emphasis in art education. While studying in college, Jordan noticed that African Americans were largely underrepresented in art, and after discovering the Harlem Renaissance, it gave Jordan the belief that he could be a successful artist. Jordan carries a sketchbook with him all the time. “I just never know when the inspiration will hit,” Jordan states, “A simple doodle could turn into an idea for a painting.”

Alongside his canvas paintings, Jordan is a muralist and children’s book illustrator.

“Art is a part of who I am and it’s something that I always wanted to do all throughout my life,” Jordan said. “The paintings talk to me. I listen to them, and they tell me which way to go.”

His murals are on display at the Madison College Goodman South Campus, at the American Family Insurance SPARK building, and at UW-Whitewater in the University Center.

Jordan is currently working on illustrating three children’s books including, “Marching for the Vote: the Story of Ida B Wells and the Women’s March of 2013” by Dinah Johnson; “Unstoppable John,” a biography of Congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis by Madison-based author Pat Zietlow Miller; and “Johnny Tunes and the Ganndy Dancers” by Pamela M. Tuck and Joel Tuck.

Roberta’s Art Gallery is located on the first floor of the James R. Connor University Center at UW-Whitewater.

The gallery collaborates with campus departments, student organizations and community artists in coordinating and sponsoring exhibits. In semester, hours are Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Roberta's is closed Saturday and Sunday.

Email ucart@uww.edu, call 262-472-3193 or go to www.uww.edu/uc/events_entertainment/robertas-art-gallery for more information.

