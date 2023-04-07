WILLIAMS BAY — An iconic Geneva Lake shore landmark features in a new ad campaign by Travel Wisconsin.

Yerkes Observatory shows up in TV and video spots for the marketing organization's 2023 summer campaign, "Here's to Those Who Wisconsin."

"Here's to stargazing, where Einstein once stood," a voiceover announces during some of the video ads in the campaign. In the video, a camera swoops over the observatory, flying in through its dome to reveal a family inside Yerkes.

Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers said she is thrilled to see how the summer campaign inspires those who travel to Wisconsin.

“Travel Wisconsin champions the idea of ‘Here’s to Those Who Wisconsin’ as a recognition of Wisconsin’s celebratory spirit and welcoming nature," said Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers. "Our summer campaign materials wonderfully capture this idea, from a family expressing joy during an awe-inspiring tour of Yerkes Observatory and friends making memories at a music festival to a picture-perfect day sailing on Lake Michigan.”

Travel Wisconsin is the official destination marketing organization for the state of Wisconsin, operating under the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

It is the fourth campaign under the "Here's to Those Who Wisconsin" brand, which made its debut last summer.

Through TV spots and audio spots, videos, digital displays, social media ads, billboards and more, Travel Wisconsin aims to reinforce the state as a preferred vacation destination.

To understand the effectiveness of the 2023 summer campaign, Travel Wisconsin ran neuroscience research on the 30-second commercial and found it outperformed commercials from neighboring competitors when it comes to travel motivation.

“A data-driven mindset guides our advertising decisions, and we’re seeing impressive results because of that,” said Chief Marketing Officer Shane Brossard. “In such a competitive landscape, Travel Wisconsin leans heavily into our brand positioning to follow the data and show travelers Wisconsin has exactly what they’re looking for in a memorable vacation.”

In-state markets include Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay and Wausau, while out-of-state markets are Chicago, Minneapolis, Cedar Rapids, Duluth, Rochester, Davenport, Des Moines and Rockford.

These markets were selected using Travel Wisconsin’s Propensity to Visit Model. Combining datasets from several leading tourism research firms, the proprietary model identifies which target markets and audiences result in the highest value of visit. Before each seasonal campaign, Travel Wisconsin further refines the Propensity to Visit Model and adjusts its advertising strategies in each market to maximize effectiveness.

The campaign is running now through July 9. In addition to running commercials on connected TV, the campaign will connect with potential visitors through digital advertising, online videos, audio streaming platforms, social media, paid search, billboards and TravelWisconsin.com.

For more, visit the Travel Wisconsin website.

