A Lake Geneva area cheese and dairy manufacturer is competing in the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest®.

Hill Valley Dairy, of Lake Geneva, is among the 15 companies and cooperatives from Southeastern Wisconsin have submitted entries to be evaluated Feb. 21-23 at Resch Expo in Green Bay. Their products are among a total of 2,249 entries across 113 classes of dairy products.

“This nationally renowned competition is an opportunity for dairy manufacturers across the country to improve their products, reach new customers – and achieve one of the industry's highest levels of prestige,” said Kirsten Strohmenger, contest manager.

In addition to Hill Valley, the following businesses are also set to compete among dairy processors from 35 U.S. states:

• Alpinage Cheese LLC of Oak Creek

• Blakesville Creamery of Port Washington

• Cascade Cheese Co. of Cascade

• Cedar Valley Cheese, Inc. of Belgium

• Clock Shadow Creamery of Milwaukee

• Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese of Waterloo

• Great Lakes Cheese of Plymouth

• Jersey Valley Dairy of Random Lake

• Masters Gallery Foods of Plymouth

• Saputo of Milwaukee

• Sargento Foods – Baker Cheese in St. Cloud

• Sartori Cheese of Plymouth

• The Artisan Cheese Exchange of Sheboygan

• Widmer’s Cheese Cellars of Theresa

Preliminary rounds of judging are open for public observation on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendance is free, and samples will be available. The announcement of the 2023 U.S. Champion will be livestreamed on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. at USChampionCheese.org.

Hosted biennially by Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association since 1981, the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest is the nation’s premier cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredient competition. For more information, visit USChampionCheese.org.

