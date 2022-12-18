Lake Geneva library wins competition, shines light on area artist

Lake Geneva library wins in 2022 East Asia competition

The Center for East Asian Studies (CEAS) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is pleased to announce the winners of the recent “East Asia in Wisconsin Library Program” competition. Grants have been awarded to public libraries throughout Wisconsin, enriching their collections with new titles that will enable patrons to deepen their understanding of East Asia, which includes China, Japan and Korea. Over $14,000 in funding will be distributed to 19 libraries, representing 10 of the state’s 14 library systems. This is the third year of the competition, which generated a wide variety of programming when it was launched in 2020.

“This program started out as a way to make use of our federal grant in the midst of a pandemic,” said Laurie Dennis, assistant director for CEAS. “When everything else shut down, libraries found ways to keep serving their communities and so we were able to continue to provide resources and spread knowledge about East Asia through the East Asia in Wisconsin Library Program. Now the program has become an integral part of our center’s mission and we look forward each fall to reading the proposals from Wisconsin librarians.”

New for the 2022 cycle is a pilot program with a school library — Midvale Elementary in Madison — and also a statewide project spearheaded by the Winding Rivers Library system in West Salem to add more e-books and audiobooks on East Asia to the increasingly popular Wisconsin Digital Library.

The Lake Geneva Public Library will use grant funds to support a special series of programs focusing on Japanese cooking, film, literature and paper crafts. The grant will also support the expansion of the library’s collection of titles focused on Japanese culture, including a number of films and cookbooks.

CEAS once again partnered with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the Wisconsin Library Association, and the Cooperative Children’s Book Center to plan and promote the program.

Applicants were encouraged to use a list comprised of hundreds of materials curated by UW–Madison faculty with titles about China, Tibet, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North Korea, South Korea and Japan.

The East Asia in Wisconsin Library Program is partially funded by a Title VI grant from the US Department of Education. The Center for East Asian Studies (CEAS) is the focal point connecting East Asia to the University of Wisconsin–Madison. One of the UW–Madison’s eight federally funded National Resource Centers, CEAS is dedicated to all aspects of research, education and outreach related to China, Japan, and Korea.

Oeffling this month's featured artist

This month, the Lake Geneva Public Library will feature the art of Linda Oeffling, fused glass artist and member of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation. Linda is self-taught, and maintains Rowanberry Studio in Spring Grove, Illinois.

She uses sheets of glass, small crushed pieces of glass or "frit," and spaghetti-strands of glass, or "stringer," to form art pieces. These are laid out on a flat kiln shelf and fired in a kiln until the glass melts together. Some pieces are then placed into a mold and fired a second time to slump them into various shapes, such as wave forms or bowls. Linda describes her process as focused and intricate, and she finds that piecing together hundreds or thousands of bits of glass is a slow, meditative, process.

A sheet of glass will generally form a flat base, and then frit and/or stringer are laid on top. Many of the tiny bits of glass are precisely placed using tweezers and tools. Powdered glass can also be used, and this is carefully shaped with tools and brushes to form specific shapes, such as the veining on a butterfly wing. The glass stringer is bent carefully, piece by piece, over a candle flame to shape it into curves and shapes.

Once laid out, glass pieces can be fused at different temperatures for different effects. Pieces might be fused at a "full fuse" temperature of 1470° to completely meld together, or they may be fused at a lower temperature to retain the texture and definition of the glass, while still having it adhere into a cohesive piece.

Linda says of her work, “You can walk through a field and view an impression of waving grass and glorious meadow color, or you can slow down and see the minutiae in all of its infinite detail, the butterfly's wing and the shading of color on a flower petal. My art pieces reflect this, and have a meditative feeling. You can view the piece and see the overall beauty, or contemplate the fine details that make up the whole. My art gently imparts a message to slow down, remember to breathe, and notice the details in the world around you.”

Linda’s work is on display in the west end fiction section of the library and can be viewed during open hours. For more information about Linda’s work or to purchase a piece, contact Rowanberry Studio, rowanberrystudio.com, or Geneva Lakes Art Foundation, genevalakeartsfoundation.org.