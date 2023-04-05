WHITEWATER — The College of Arts and Communication at UW-Whitewater announces events for the remainder of the spring semester beginning with two free concerts taking place right before Easter.

The Percussion Ensemble performs on April 7 and the Chancellor’s Quartet and Baroque Ensemble takes place on April 8.

Performances for the remainder of April include Jazz II Spring Concert on April 11; Jazz Combos and Improvisers Orchestra Spring Concert on April 13; Music Mosaics: Whitewater Brass Quintet on April 18; Jazz I Spring Concert on April 21; Opera Workshop on April 22; UW-Whitewater Choirs: Hawk-kor, Harmonia, and Concert Choir on April 23; University/Community Band in Young Auditorium on April 24; Whitewater Symphony Orchestra in Young Auditorium on April 30; and Chamber Singers and Vocal Jazz in Light Recital Hall on April 30.

To finish off the Spring Semester, Sonic Ensemble: Student Composers is May 2 and Symphonic Wind Ensemble takes the stage on May 7.

All music events are in the Light Recital Hall in the Greenhill Center of the Arts located at 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, unless specified otherwise.

The UW-Whitewater Percussion Ensemble and the Chancellor’s Quartet & Baroque Ensemble perform for free on April 7 and 8.

The Percussion Ensemble spring concert on Friday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m., features works for percussion quartets and trios.

On April 8 at 7:30 p.m., the Chancellor’s Quartet features talented string area students who perform at campus and community events as ambassadors for the music department. The Baroque ensemble performs works from around 1600-1750, using historically informed interpretation and instrumentation.

Presenting music old and new from the jazz greats to student compositions, the Jazz II Spring Concert is Tuesday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m.; the Jazz Combos and Improvisers Orchestra Spring Concert on Thursday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m.; and the Jazz I Spring Concert on Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. have something for every jazz enthusiast. The UW-Whitewater jazz ensembles perform in both large and small groups in a wide variety of musical styles ranging from swing to funk, to freely improvised music.

The final concert in the Music Mosaics series takes place on Tuesday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m. with the Whitewater Brass Quintet.

Faculty performers Matthew Onstad and Chris Ramaekers, trumpet; Dafydd Bevil, horn; Mike Dugan, trombone; and John Tuinstra, tuba, present Dr. Cole Bartels on trombone and euphonium and guest tubist Josh Biere, of the Madison Symphony Orchestra. The evening includes a mixture of quintet and sextet pieces.

Saturday, April 22, brings excerpts from opera works performed by Opera Workshop at 7:30 p.m., followed by a variety of classical, Broadway and world music selections performed by Harmonia, Hawk-kor, and Concert Choir on Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m.

Performing in Young Auditorium, the all-inclusive University/Community Band takes the stage on Monday, April 24, at 7:30 p.m.

Also in Young Auditorium, the Whitewater Symphony Orchestra performs on Sunday, April 30 at 3 p.m. Later that evening in Light Recital Hall, the Chamber Singers and Vocal Jazz ensembles conducted by Robert Gehrenbeck, Sharri VanAlstine, and student conductors begin their performance at 7:30 p.m.

UW-Whitewater alumni join current student composers for the Sonict Ensemble event at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2. At 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, Symphonic Wind Ensemble closes out the semester with a performance in Light Recital Hall.

Beyond the many featured and ticketed events in the Department of Music, there are a multitude of free events including student recitals, ensembles, and studios. For a full lineup of events, go to uww.edu/coac/events.

Tickets are available in advance and can be purchased in person, online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222. There is a $2 surcharge if purchased at the door at the time of the event.

Ticket Services is open Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are located in the atrium of the Greenhill Center of the Arts.

The Young Auditorium is located at 930 W. Main St., Whitewater. To see other upcoming events in Young Auditorium, visit youngauditorium.com.

