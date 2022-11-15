Holiday Market Nov. 19 at Bloomfield's Trinity Church

BLOOMFIELD — Trinity Church youth ministries are hosting an annual Holiday Market Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Trinity is located at W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield.

The event offers the chance to find items that are more magical than the common store-bought items, with over 30 crafters and direct sales vendors. There will also be a bake sale and concessions in the Trinity Community Center.

Proceeds from the bake sale and concessions will benefit Trinity Youth Ministry, which provides opportunities for youth to engage in Christian based camps, music events and outreach programs.

More information can be found on Trinity’s Facebook page, www.trinityfamilychurch.com or by calling the church 262-279-3052.