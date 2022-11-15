Holiday Market Nov. 19 at Bloomfield's Trinity Church

BLOOMFIELD — Trinity Church youth ministries are hosting an annual Holiday Market Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Trinity is located at W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield.
The event offers the chance to find items that are more magical than the common store-bought items, with over 30 crafters and direct sales vendors. There will also be a bake sale and concessions in the Trinity Community Center.
Proceeds from the bake sale and concessions will benefit Trinity Youth Ministry, which provides opportunities for youth to engage in Christian based camps, music events and outreach programs.
More information can be found on Trinity’s Facebook page,
www.trinityfamilychurch.com or by calling the church 262-279-3052.
PHOTO GALLERY: Autumn leaves around Snake Road, Geneva Lake & more
Fall drive on Snake Road
A motorcyclist cruises under the trees flanking Snake Road.
Phil Bonyata, GenevaLifestyles.com
From up high
The wooded canopy over Snake Road is rich with color.
Phil Bonyata, GenevaLifestyles.com
Red leaves by the steeple
By First Congregational United Church of Christ, 624 Park St., Genoa City.
Phil Bonyata, GenevaLifestyles.com
Frosty leaf
A blanket of frost on a leaf in Genoa City. More fall photos are on display throughout this week’s Resorter.
Phil Bonyata/GenevaLifestyles.com
Origin of the name?
Why is it called Snake Road? Maybe this sign offers a clue.
Phil Bonyata, GenevaLifestyles.com
Wildlife
A turkey inspects a fallen tree along the edge of a wooded area near Snake Road.
Phil Bonyata, GenevaLifestyles.com
An autumn-kissed Geneva Lake shore scene
Taken during a final cruise of the year for Chris Ott. “It was a perfect day with friends enjoying the last days of summer season,” Ott said.
Chris Ott, submitted
Geneva Lake south shore
On the south shore of Geneva Lake.
Diane Oglesby, submitted
Fall colors in Maple Park Historic District
Maple Park Historic District is not just where one will find some of the oldest homes in Lake Geneva. It is a great place to witness fall colors. This photo is viewing west down Geneva Street, with the tennis courts of Maple Park off to the right.
Steve Targo, Regional News
