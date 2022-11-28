Holiday festivities fill the air with joyous sounds Dec. 3 at UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER — Let the festivities begin with UW-Whitewater Department of Music’s Gala Holiday Concert on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Young Auditorium.

The annual holiday tradition is filled with joyous sounds from nearly every music department student ensemble throughout the facility. Small ensembles will play throughout the building prior to the performance, during intermission, and immediately following the large concert.

Small ensembles will begin performing at 6:45 p.m. throughout the Young Auditorium and in the atrium of the Greenhill Center of the Arts. The first half of the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and will include performances by the Brass Ensemble, Vocal Jazz, Jazz Ensemble and Symphonic Wind Ensemble.

During intermission, various smaller ensembles will perform throughout the Young Auditorium.

The second half of the concert will feature the Chamber Singers, Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Concert Choir. In addition to the festive music, several student groups will be selling artwork throughout the evening, and a limited number of commemorative ornaments will be available for purchase as supplies last.

Jeff Herriott, Interim Department Chair for the Department of Music, will be hosting the event.

“The annual Gala Holiday Concert is a wonderful opportunity to showcase and support our many talented, hard-working students. I feel privileged to host this outstanding event and welcome you all to join in the festivities,” said Herriott.

All proceeds benefit the Department of Music student scholarship fund. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased in advance by calling 262-472-2222 or online at tickets.uww.edu.

Tickets for the general public are $25, over 65 and under 18 are $20, and UW-Whitewater students will be charged $16.50. Tickets purchased at the event will include an additional $2 surcharge.

In addition to ticket sales, gifts will be welcomed through the Angel donation program. For more information or to become a Gala Angel by donating to the Department of Music student scholarship fund, visit uww.edu/coac/gala-benefit-concert.

Alternatively, checks made out to the UW-Whitewater Foundation can be sent to UW-Whitewater, 950 W. Main Street, CA2031, Whitewater, WI 53190.