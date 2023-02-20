WILLIAMS BAY — There is a new executive chef at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive.

The restaurant selected chef Ken Hnilo, who was most recently general manager at Bon Appétit Management Company and owner and executive chef of former and only AAA Four Diamond Lake Geneva restaurant Gilbert’s.

Serving up lake life all year long at Lake Geneva’s only waterfront restaurant, Hnilo will be responsible for designing and executing menus for Pier 290 and affiliate business Lake Life Catering while overseeing a culinary staff of 22.

Hnilo has worked in the highly regarded Chicago kitchens of Le Vichyssoise, Carlos' and Charlie Trotter's. A Lake Geneva resident, his cooking career began at age 15 cooking at an inn in Fontana. He was trained in Chicago at the prestigious Kendall Culinary School and has been a chef for 23 years.

“My interest in cooking began with Sunday dinners at my grandma’s house where the people, environment and the food worked together to create a memorable experience,” said Hnilo. “I’m excited to repeat this experience for Pier 290 customers as part of the Gage family.”

“Chef Hnilo’s creativity, skill and leadership experience will advance Pier 290 to a new level of culinary capability,” said Bill Gage, president and owner of Pier 290, Gage Marine and Lake Geneva Cruise Line. “We are ready to build upon the great business we are already enjoying while maintaining our quality and further satisfying our customers.”

About Pier 290

Established in 2012, Pier 290 serves up the Lake Life as the only waterfront restaurant on Lake Geneva. The restaurant offers casual American fare to locals and visitors alike for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch as well as signature cocktails. Lakeside dining on Lake Geneva is at its finest at Pier 290 with beautiful lake views, outdoor dining and live music every weekend.

For more information, go to pier290.com, email pier290@gagemarine.com or call 262-245-2100.

