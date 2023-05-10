The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Don’t miss it!

Mother’s Day — Sunday, May 14.

There are numerous special events throughout the Lake Geneva area to celebrate Mom on her special day. Grand Geneva, The Abbey Resort, Lake Lawn Resort, Hawk’s View Golf Club, Pier 290 are just some of the area establishments offering brunches. Check with your favorite eatery to see menus, hours and more details. And if you’re heading to Bacon Fest, Moms get in for free May 14.

Lake Geneva Bacon Fest — Friday-Sunday, May 12-14, Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Tickets: $5 day when purchased online until May 11 at 4 p.m.; $10 day after; $12 full three-day weekend pass until May 11 at 4 p.m. Mothers enter free May 14. Ages 12 and younger free.

Bacon-centric food, live music, entertainment and more. See article in this week’s Resorter for more details.

Sips & Stems Bouquet Flower Bar — Thursday, May 11, 5-6:30 p.m. or 6:30-8 p.m., Maxwell Mansion. Tickets: $50, plus add-ons if requested.

Local floral experts from Lilypots Events will help guests transform hand-picked stems into a gorgeous bouquet. A glass of wine to sip while making the bouquet is provided with the ticket. Opportunities to upgrade the bouquet or add food are available.

Geneva Street Sip & Shop — Friday, May 12, 5-8 p.m., Geneva Street in Williams Bay.

Celebrate and shop for Mother’s Day in downtown Williams Bay. Food, drinks, raffle prizes and live music are all scheduled for this event presented by Privato, The Green Grocer, Geneva Lake General Store and Clear Waters Salon Med Spa. Help support with the Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank during the event with donations of diapers, wipes and feminine hygiene products. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.

Sock Hop Night — Saturday, May 13, doors open 5:30 p.m., hours 6-10 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

Music by the Do-Wa-Wa Band. Food and drinks available, sold separately. Tickets: $10 per person. Purchase in advance at the Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce, 203 E. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

A Dance With Death: A 50s Sock Hop Gone Sour — Friday, May 19, 7 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

A doo wop disaster at a 1950s prom ensues after there’s a death on the dance floor. Figure out the mystery while enjoying a three-course dinner. Cost: $79 per person, plus tax. Go to theabbeyresort.com to purchase and for more information.

La Marca Prosecco Tasting Party — Saturday, May 20, 3-7 p.m., The Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Sip and sample some of the world’s finest Proseccos, an Italian sparkling wine. Hors d’oeuvres will be passed. Tickets $20 per person, purchased at the door. Cost includes tasting of three wines and hors d’oeuvres.

Stand Up Comedy Show — May 20, shows at 5 & 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Featuring Katheryn Congaware, Blake Burkhart and Marty Derosa. Ages 21 and older only. Strong language. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Call 262-348-9463 for tickets.

Burger Train — May 20, 5:30 p.m., East Troy Electric Railroad, 2002 Church St., East Troy.

Build your own half-pound Angus burger with various accoutrements while taking a train ride. Tickets: $65. Go to easttroyrr.org to purchase and for more details.

Calendar

DJ Hollywood’s Birthday Bash — May 12, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Drink specials, music by DJ Hollywood, balloon drop at midnight.

Toga Party — May 13, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Wear a toga outfit for drink specials, with music by DJ TekNik.

Wine Dinner at The Lounge — May 17, 6-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & the Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan, DelavanLakeStore.com.

Adult Prom — May 20, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Those in their most gaudy evening wear get drink specials, plus a $25 bar tab to the King and Queen of the prom. DJ Hollywood provides the music.

Who's playing Elkhorn's DAS Fest USA this year? Red Hot Chilli Pipers Alex Meixner The Gebel Girls Ed Wagner Brass Band Jenny Hundt JFK the Band Copper Box The Happy Players Dirndolls Petty Union