Happenings: 8 things to do in Lake Geneva area Jan. 18-28, 2023

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Don’t miss this!

Ice Castles — Expected to open soon, weather permitting, Geneva National Resort & Club, 1091 Hidden Cottage Circle, Town of Geneva, icecastles.com/wisconsin. Note: Peak season tickets already sold out. Friday, Saturday and Sunday pricing: $29 ages 12 and older, $22 ages 4-11. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday pricing: $25 ages 12 and older, $17 ages 4-11.

Ice Princess Brunches — Jan. 21 & 22, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Geneva National Resort & Club, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., Town of Geneva, genevanationalresort.com/ice-princess-brunch. A one-of-a-kind fairytale experience with ice princesses, their snowman sidekick and a majestic menu. Schedule: Photo ops with ice princesses 9:30-10:15 a.m.; story time with ice princesses 11 a.m. Future dates: Jan. 28 and 29, and Feb. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26. Prices: $60 ages 11 and older, $40 ages 4-10, complimentary for ages 3 and younger.

79th Annual Auction & Winter Tasting Tour — Friday, Jan. 20, 5-9 p.m., Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva. The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce’s auction featuring unique items, raffles, 50/50, heavy hors d’oeuvres, bourbon, beer, wine tastings, entry for a $1,000 travel voucher. Cost: $50 per person. Tickets can be purchased through burlingtonchamber.org or by calling 262-763-6044.

Princess Party — Saturday, Jan. 21, 3-5 p.m., Alpine Valley Resort’s Fireside Room in the Main Lodge, W2501 County Road D, Elkhorn, alpinevalleyresort.com. General admission: $20.

Take the little ones to princess academy training, a tea party, with photo opportunities and singing and dancing to well-known songs. Beverages and cookies while children make tiaras, plus meet-and-greets with the Frost Queen and Snow Princess. It is recommended that parents stay for the event. If they do not wish to stay, emergency contact info must be provided to event organizers. Sign up online.

Stand Up Comedy Shows — Jan. 21, 6 and 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Featuring Brando Harris, Dan Brennan and Vik Pandya. Tickets: $25 plus tax, limited seating. To purchase, call 262-348-9463.

Lake Geneva Local History Series — Starts Wednesday, Jan. 25, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Room 605, Badger High School, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva. Cost: $5 per class.

The Wisconsin Historical Society presents a six-week series on Geneva Lake history, starting with “Pull Up a Chair, Let’s Take a Walk Through Lake Geneva,” with instructor Michael Rehberg. Courses are on Wednesdays. Topics include land disputes, the Maple Park Historic District, Victorian American spiritualism, lost iconic local structures and a look back at the year 1989. Other programs are taught by Chris Brookes and Dave Desimone. Visit the Badger Community Education page on Facebook to register for a class or the entire series.

Abominable Snow Race — Saturday, Jan. 28, 9 a.m., Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures, N3232 County Road H, Town of Geneva, abominablesnowracec.com. Registration fees vary.

This marks the eighth year of the winter obstacle race for ages 4 and older, with options to compete for cash and prizes or to just have fun. There are three new obstacles this year on the 5-mile course. As of this writing, registration to compete in the event was set to close Jan. 15. However, people can watch the Abominable Snow Race for free. Visit website for more information.

“The Anti Boss” Comedy Show — Saturday, Jan. 28, shows at 4 and 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Call 262-348-9463 to reserve.

Mike Maxwell performs a mock new hire orientation in a candid, unfiltered, R-rated workplace satire. Show is lightly interactive and not meant for those under the age of 18.

Calendar

Military Academy History Program — Jan. 21, 10:30 a.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Chris Brookes discusses the history of Lake Geneva’s Northwestern Military and Naval Academy, which once stood on the south shore of Geneva Lake. Visit the library’s Facebook page for more details.

“The Office” Trivia — Jan. 23, 7 p.m., Archives Bar and Grill, 356 N. Pine St., Burlington. Free to play, no team size limit. Visit the Archives Facebook page for more information.

“Encanto” movie night & sing-along — Jan. 25, 5:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. Children can play and sing along while the movie plays on the big screen. Popcorn will be served.

The Heroes of the Underground Railroad and Lessons for Us Today — Jan. 25, 6 p.m., The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N. Pine St., Burlington, burlingtonchamber.org. Social studies educator Dan Meddaugh shares history of Burlington area abolitionists who defied the Fugitive Slave Act and supported the Underground Railroad.

East Troy Elementary PTO Dine-Out Day — Jan. 26, 4-8 p.m., East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy. A portion of the brewery’s sales will go to East Troy Elementary PTO. Email ete.pto.tres@gmail.com for more information.

Everybody Gets Lei’d Luau Party — Jan. 28, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Thumbs Up’s annual Hawaiian luau, with over 200 leis to be given out free, while supplies last, plus drink specials and more.

Best Resorter covers of 2022 show Lake Geneva area at its best Resorter cover: Jan. 5, 2022 Resorter cover: March 30, 2022 Resorter cover: May 4, 2022 Resorter cover: July 6, 2022 Resorter cover: July 27, 2022 Resorter cover: Aug. 3, 2022 Resorter cover: Aug. 31, 2022 Resorter cover: Sept. 14, 2022 Resorter cover: Nov. 2, 2022 Resorter cover: Dec. 7, 2022