Happenings: 8 things to do in Lake Geneva area Jan. 11-21, 2023

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Don't miss this!

Ice Castles — Expected to open mid January, weather permitting, Geneva National Resort & Club, 1091 Hidden Cottage Circle, Town of Geneva, icecastles.com. The widely popular icy attraction is back in town. For more information, see article about upcoming January events in this week's Resorter.

Quilts to Treasure, Old and New — Thursday, Jan. 12, 1:30-3 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Quilter Nancy Snyder, from The Stitchery in Delavan, continues her well-received "trunk show" to showcase more quilts she and her family have made and collected over the years. Free event, refreshments provided. Call 262-728-3111 or email friends@aramlibrary.org for more details.

Ice Fishing Jamboree — Saturday, Jan. 14, sunrise-1 p.m., Fischer Park, 30526 Durand Ave., Burlington. Ice fishing, food, drinks and raffles at this Browns Lake Aquaducks event. Prizes for longest fish: Panfish $30; walleye and bass, $50 each; and Northern $100. Enter raffle to win a 2022 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. in sage green. Tickets: $20, or six for $100. Raffle drawings and fishing payout at Beachview Bar. Cost: $20 pre-registration fee, $25 day of registration. Go to burlingtonchamber.org for more details.

Ice Princess Brunches — Starts Jan. 14, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Geneva National Resort & Club, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., Town of Geneva, genevanationalresort.com/ice-princess-brunch. A one-of-a-kind fairytale experience with ice princesses, their snowman sidekick and a majestic menu. Schedule: Photo ops with ice princesses 9:30-10:15 a.m.; story time with ice princesses 11 a.m. Dates are Jan. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29, and Feb. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26. Prices: $60 ages 11 and older, $40 ages 4-10, complimentary for ages 3 and younger.

Town of Delavan Winterfest — Jan. 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Waters Edge, 1220 South Shore Drive, Town of Delavan, www.eventbrite.com/e/town-of-delavan-2023-winterfest-tickets-492896505717. Ice carving competition, vintage snowmobiles show, performances by area high school jazz ensembles, food by the Waterfront plus hot chocolate, beer and soda. To pre-enter the event raffle or for more information, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/town-of-delavan-2023-winterfest-tickets-492896505717?aff=fbxmsboost.

Telescope Observing with GLAS — Tuesday, Jan. 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Geneva Lakes Astrophysics and STEAM, or GLAS, and the library host an evening of viewing Jupiter, Mars, the Great Orion Nebula and more through a telescope. Participants should dress for the weather as the event will be outside. Visit the library's Facebook page for more details.

79th Annual Auction & Winter Tasting Tour — Friday, Jan. 20, 5-9 p.m., Hawk's View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva. The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce's auction featuring unique items, raffles, 50/50, heavy hors d'oeuvres, bourbon, beer, wine tastings, entry for a $1,000 travel voucher. Cost: $50 per person. Tickets can be purchased through burlingtonchamber.org or by calling 262-763-6044.

Stand Up Comedy Shows — Saturday, Jan. 21, 6 and 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Featuring Brando Harris, Dan Brennan and Vik Pandya. Tickets: $25 plus tax, limited seating. To purchase, call 262-348-9463.

Calendar

Dark Skies: Light Pollution and What We Can Do About It — Wednesday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. GLAS Education provides information about light pollution.

Happy 2023 Breakfast — Saturday, Jan. 14, 9 a.m.-noon or until food is gone, Chapel on the Hill Community Church, N2482 Cisco Road, Town of Linn. Sharing food and fellowship with the community. Call the Chapel Office Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon, at 262-245-9122 or email chapelonthehill1@gmail.com for more details.

Y2K Party — Jan. 14, 7 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Pretend it's 1999 and enjoy drink specials plus music provided by DJ Hollywood.

Best Resorter covers of 2022 show Lake Geneva area at its best Resorter cover: Jan. 5, 2022 Resorter cover: March 30, 2022 Resorter cover: May 4, 2022 Resorter cover: July 6, 2022 Resorter cover: July 27, 2022 Resorter cover: Aug. 3, 2022 Resorter cover: Aug. 31, 2022 Resorter cover: Sept. 14, 2022 Resorter cover: Nov. 2, 2022 Resorter cover: Dec. 7, 2022