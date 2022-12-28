Happenings: 8 things to do Dec. 28, 2022-Jan. 7, 2023 in Lake Geneva area

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Upcoming events

Santa Cruise — Now through Friday, Dec. 30, Gage Marine/Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Ticket prices vary, but generally, costs are $30 ages 18-64, $28 ages 65 and older, and $18 ages 4-17. No charge for ages 3 and younger.

Last chance to take the 40-minute Geneva Lake tour to Santa’s Hideaway, where Santa himself reveals the names of children on board who made it onto his Nice List. Before boarding one of the Lake Geneva Cruise Line boats, guests will walk through the Santa Cause Charities of Christmas Tree Festival, an indoor winter wonderland including eight decorated trees and a festive atmosphere. Cash bar open in the Tree Festival area, but not on the boat.

To purchase tickets and see days and times available, go to santacruiselakegeneva.com.

Fourth Annual Parade of Trees — Friday, Dec. 30-Monday, Jan. 2, Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva, 262-248-6060, genevalakemuseum.org.

The museum is lined with Christmas trees decorated by local businesses and organizations, and guests can decide which one deserves the Peoples Choice Award. This is the final weekend of the event. Trees can be viewed during regular museum hours, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission: $12 adults, $10 ages 60 and older, $5 ages 13-17, free for ages 12 and younger, museum members and active military in uniform or

with ID.

Lakeside Laughs Comedy Night — Dec. 30, 7-8:30 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, theabbeyresort.com. Tickets: $15.90. Hosted by Jose Montero, featuring Dan Brennan, Darrick Jones and headliner Manny Acosta. Cash bar and snacks. Doors open 6:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Gruyere — Tuesday, Jan. 3, 6 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Sample cheese from Hill Valley Dairy and discuss whatever book, show, movie or podcast you’ve been enjoying lately. Event occurs every first Tuesday of the month. Visit Facebook event page for more

details.

Hygge Hikes — Thursday, Jan. 5, 2-3:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. Take a walk along the Geneva Lake Shore Path, then have tea and hot chocolate by the library fireplace. Meet in the library lobby. Event occurs every Thursday in January. Participants should dress for cold, icy weather, and must sign a waiver to participate. Visit Facebook event page for more

information.

(Re)New Year Mini Retreat — Friday, Jan. 6, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. Register through event page on Facebook. Join SO Creative-Yoga on the Go to reconnect and redefine intentions, mindfully experience a calming intention setting meditation and more to cultivate a happier and healthier new year. Adults only.

Senior Travel Club meeting — Jan. 6, 10-11 a.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, Town of Geneva. Speaker will be Lloyd Kuehn, of Delavan’s Phoenix Bandshell. Club members can sign up for future trips during the meeting, which is open to the public. Call 480-463-6782 or Judy LaBianco at 262-245-6792 for more

information.

Full Moon & Soundbath — Jan. 6, 6-7:30 p.m., The Space, 601 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Tickets: $20.50. Bathe in sacred sound vibrations under the full moon, which will allow guests to move into a deeply meditative state to repair and restore themselves. Led by Trinity, there will be crystal bowls, gong, drum and other instruments. Bring a pillow and blanket for extra comfort. Eye cover can be provided, or guests can bring their own.

