Saturdays on the Square — Saturdays, until Sept. 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Veterans Park, Elkhorn.

Produce, crafts, commercial products and more during this weekly farmer’s market. Go to elkhornchamber.com/sots for more details.

Car Show & Coffee — Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., downtown Richmond, Illinois. Classic cars, live music and fresh coffee. Cars will be lined up on West Broadway.

Gourmet Mac ‘n Cheese Train — June 3, 5:30 p.m., East Troy Electric Railroad.

Toothpicks Mac ‘n Cheese is cavatappi noodles with a three-cheese blend, plus toppings that include pulled pork, bacon, broccoli and jalapenos. Also served with an Italian garden salad, dinner rolls and brownies, it’s dinner on a train that rides from East Troy to Mukwonago. Cash bar on board. Tickets: $75. To purchase, go to easttroyrr.org.

Special Olympics Summer Games — Thursday-Saturday, June 8-10, UW-Whitewater campus, Whitewater.

Five sports culminate their seasons at the Summer Games in the following competitions: State athletics, track and field; state cornhole; state powerlifting; state tennis; and state soccer.

Healthy Athletes disciplines are featured throughout part of the Summer Games. Health Promotions & Special Smiles are Friday, June 9, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The HEAR WI Mobile Audiology Clinic is June 9 from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

For more information and to volunteer, go to www.specialolympicswisconsin.org/event/2023-summer-games.

Elkhorn’s City Wide Rummage Sale — Friday & Saturday, June 9 & 10, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., various locations.

In addition to various rummage sales in the city, area businesses will offer specials and deals. To appear on the event map, go to business.elkhornchamber.com/events, click on the event and follow the link. Maps will be posted online June 1.

Fourth Annual Wedding Dress Drinking Day — Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 406 N. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes.

Get your wedding dress or dress as a bridesmaid to confuse regular customers. “This event is FREE but we will have reservations for specific time frames through Eventbrite to make sure we have room for all of our brides at any given time AS WELL AS OUR Saturday customers that will have NO idea what they are walking into,” states the Facebook event page. There will be 30 brides every hour and a half. Go to the page for the Eventbrite link.

Also

Senior Travel Club meeting — June 2, 9-11 a.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, Town of Geneva.

Nikki Marsicano and Sarah McCornell, of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, will speak at the meeting, which is open to the public. Club members can also sign up for future trips. Call 480-463-6782 or Judy LaBianco at 262-245-6792 for more information.

Movies in the Meadow — June 2, 8:30 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Bring the kids and a camp chair to enjoy an outdoor screening of “Jurassic Park.” Go to The Hive Taproom’s Facebook page for more details.

Humanitarian Projects from Africa to the Amazon — June 7, 7-8 p.m., Village of Sharon Community Center, 125 Plain St., Sharon.

Lon Haldeman, of Pacific-Atlantic Cycling Tour, will give presentations on various projects he has been working on in Peru and Ghana, Africa. Visit the Sharon Chamber of Commerce page on Facebook for more details.

Who's playing Elkhorn's DAS Fest USA this year? Red Hot Chilli Pipers Alex Meixner The Gebel Girls Ed Wagner Brass Band Jenny Hundt JFK the Band Copper Box The Happy Players Dirndolls Petty Union