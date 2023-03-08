The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Don’t miss it!

IDUNN With Winter Beach Bash — Saturday, March 11, the Mountain Top at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, grandgeneva.com.

Celebrate the last weekend of skiing and snowboarding on the Mountain Top with various activities, including an outdoor island bar serving brats, burgers, drinks and more from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; a Hawaiian shirt contest with prizes; the Pond Skim, in which snow skis will become water skis, weather permitting; and a Cardboard Boat on the Slopes Race from 3 to 4 p.m. Bring your own boat, must be built from duct tape and cardboard only. A lift ticket is required for all activities. Call 262-249-4726 for more information.

Candlelight Hike — March 11, 6-8 p.m., Big Foot Beach State Park, 1550 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva.

Take to the park paths by candlelight, with a bonfire to follow, weather permitting. Free event, donations welcome, but there is a $5 admission charge to enter the park for those without a state park sticker. Visit the Friends of Big Foot Beach State Park Facebook page for more details.

Joe Diamond — March 11, 8:30-11:30 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com.

Maxwell’s official mind reader gives 10- to 15-minute shows to two to four guests at a time in the Cognac Parlor. Shows are complimentary with any drink order.

Star Party at Yerkes Observatory — Friday, March 17, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Yerkes Observatory, 373 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay, www.yerkesobservatory.org. Tickets: $10.

Event include telescopes on the south lawn, a Messier Marathon, live radio broadcast by iRoc Space Radio and various educational activities. Reservations required. Ticket holders must park at Williams Bay High School and take a free trolley ride to Yerkes.

Live comedy — Saturday, March 18, shows at 5 and 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Featuring Stephen Springer, Fritz Nothnagel and Brian Hicks. Ages 21 and over only. Strong language. Call 262-348-9463 for tickets.

Calendar

Movie Mondays with Black Point Estate — March 13, 2-4:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. This month’s film is “The Great Dictator.” Dave Desimone, of the Wisconsin Historical Society, will lead a group discussion after the screening.

St. Patrick’s Day Party — March 17, 9 p.m.-2:30 p.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Green beer, free green beads, drink specials and DJ Hollywood spinning tunes.

