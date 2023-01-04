Happenings: 3 things to do in Lake Geneva area Jan. 4-14, 2023

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Don't miss this!

Ice Castles — Expected to open mid January, weather permitting, Geneva National Resort & Club, 1091 Hidden Cottage Circle, Town of Geneva, icecastles.com. The widely popular icy attraction is back in town. For more information, see article about upcoming January events in this week's Resorter.

Quilts to Treasure, Old and New — Thursday, Jan. 12, 1:30-3 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Quilter Nancy Snyder, from The Stitchery in Delavan, continues her well-received "trunk show" to showcase more quilts she and her family have made and collected over the years. Free event, refreshments provided. Call 262-728-3111 or email friends@aramlibrary.org for more details.

Town of Delavan Winterfest — Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Waters Edge, 1220 South Shore Drive, Town of Delavan, www.eventbrite.com/e/town-of-delavan-2023-winterfest-tickets-492896505717. See article about upcoming January events in this week's Resorter for more details.

Calendar

Hygge Hikes — Thursday, Jan. 5, 2-3:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Take a walk along the Geneva Lake Shore Path, then have tea and hot chocolate by the library fireplace. Meet in the library lobby. Event occurs every Thursday in January. Participants should dress for cold, icy weather, and must sign a waiver to participate. Visit Facebook event page for more information.

(Re)New Year Mini Retreat — Friday, Jan. 6, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. Register through event page on Facebook. Join SO Creative-Yoga on the Go to reconnect and redefine intentions, mindfully experience a calming intention setting meditation and more to cultivate a happier and healthier new year. Adults only.

Senior Travel Club meeting — Jan. 6, 10-11 a.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, Town of Geneva. Speaker will be Lloyd Kuehn, of Delavan's Phoenix Bandshell. Club members can sign up for future trips during the meeting, which is open to the public. Call 480-463-6782 or Judy LaBianco at 262-245-6792 for more information.

Full Moon & Soundbath — Jan. 6, 6-7:30 p.m., The Space, 601 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Tickets: $20.50. Bathe in sacred sound vibrations under the full moon, which will allow guests to move into a deeply meditative state to repair and restore themselves. Led by Trinity, there will be crystal bowls, gong, drum and other instruments. Bring a pillow and blanket for extra comfort. Eye cover can be provided, or guests can bring their own.

Movie Mondays with Black Point Estate — Monday, Jan. 9, 2-4:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. Screening of a critically acclaimed film the second Monday of each month until April with Dave Desimone, of the Wisconsin Historical Society. This month's film: "M," the 1931 film starring Peter Lorre.

Dark Skies: Light Pollution and What We Can Do About It — Wednesday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. GLAS Education provides information about light pollution.

