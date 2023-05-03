The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegeneva

Don’t miss it!

Cinco De Mayo Cocktail Dinner — Friday, May 5, 6 p.m., The Grandview Restaurant, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, Town of Linn, thegrandviewrestaurant.com. Cost: $60 plus tax, gratuity and booking fee.

Four-course dinner with cocktail pairings. To purchase tickets and view menu, go to thegenevainn.ticketspice.com/cinco- de-mayo-dinner-and-drink-pairings.

Chef’s Dinner — May 5, 6 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay, pier290.com. Cost: $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Pier 290 is switching up the Chef’s Dinner in honor of Cinco De Mayo. Four-course dinner with appetizers, pairings with tequila tastings.

Spring Boat Show — Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Gage Marine Lakefront Showroom, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

See some new boats, check out some sales and take some test drives. Guests can also enter to win prizes. Let Gage know you’re coming by registering at www.gageboats.com/spring-boat-show. RSVP to receive lunch at Pier 290. More details online.

Cinco De Mayo Block Party — May 6, noon-5 p.m., North Walworth Street in downtown Williams Bay.

Piñatas, local food vendors, games, giveaways and special performances by DJ Reef, Mariachi Latino, Flor de Canela folkloric dance group and more are planned for this new event sponsored by the Williams Bay Business Association. The first 100 people at the event will be entered to win an iPad, according to the Cinco De Mayo Facebook profile.

Kentucky Derby Party — May 6, 1:30 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymax

Wear your biggest hats and bowties to get ready for an afternoon of watching the races at Maxwell Mansion. Prizes will be awarded to the Best Couple, Best Best Hat and the two Best Dressed. Signature Derby cocktails will be served.

Kentucky Derby Dinner Train — May 6, 3:30 p.m., East Troy Electric Railroad, 2002 Church St., East Troy. Cost: $99.

Dinner will be served on the train, with guests watching the race live at the Depot. Menu includes Southern Pimento Cheese Spread for hors d’oeuvres, a salad course, Kentucky Hot Brown Sliders, Shrimp & Smoked Grits and Dirty Derby Bread Pudding. From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., back at the depot for the race, there will be Brown Sugar Southern Chicken Bites, Bacon Deviled Eggs and Andouille Tart. To purchase tickets, go to easttroyrr.org/dinner-

trains.html.

Live comedy — May 6, shows at 5 and 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Tickets: $25 plus tax.

Featuring Riley Cosgrove, Dan Cassilgario and Sohrab Forouzesh. Ages 21 and older show only. Strong language. Call 262-348-9463 for tickets.

Geneva Outdoor Market — starts Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva, 262-248-0606.

Local farmers, producers, food and beverage vendors and artisans to appear at the market, which heads to new digs and is scheduled every Sunday through Oct. 29.

12th Annual Geneva Lakes Burger Throwdown — VIP entry 11:30 a.m., general admission enter 12:30 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva. Note: Online, it states tickets for the event are sold out, but there is a link to contact the organizer directly with inquiries at www.vanco

events.com/BPMD. Custom burger samples designed by over 10 area chefs competing for Best Burger of 2023. Proceeds benefit the Badger High School Culinary ProStart program. Live music by Big Al Wetzel Band.

Mother’s Day Wine + Dine — May 7, noon, Staller Estate Winery, W8896 County Road A, Delavan. Tickets: $60 per person, with Barrel Cellar Upgrade option $85 per person.

Five-course wine pairing dinner prepared by Chef Maria Halpin. Upgrade includes exclusive seating in the Barrel Cellar, the wine pairing dinner and a special Mother’s Day themed goodie bag. Call 608-883-2100 for the update option. Limited seating available. Go to the Staller Estate Winery Facebook page for more details.

Sips & Stems Bouquet Flower Bar — Thursday, May 11, 5-6:30 p.m. or 6:30-8 p.m., Maxwell Mansion. Tickets: $50, plus add-ons if requested.

Local floral experts from Lilypots Events will help guests transform hand-picked stems into a gorgeous bouquet. A glass of wine to sip while making the bouquet is provided with the ticket. Opportunities to upgrade the bouquet or add food are available.

Lake Geneva Bacon Fest — Friday-Sunday, May 12-14, Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Tickets: $5 day when purchased online until May 11 at 4 p.m.; $10 day after; $12 full three-day weekend pass until May 11 at 4 p.m. Mothers enter free May 14. Ages 12 and younger free.

Bacon-centric food, live music, entertainment and more, with proceeds from bar sales going to the Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank. At least 18 food vendors, with music by Jonny Lyons & the Pride, Hillbilly Rockstarz, Indigo Canyon, Lara Bell Band, Karen Shook Trio, Miles Over Mountains and more. Visit baconfestwi.com for more details.

Geneva Street Sip & Shop — Friday, May 12, 5-8 p.m., Geneva Street in Williams Bay.

Celebrate and shop for Mother’s Day in downtown Williams Bay. Food, drinks, raffle prizes and live music are all scheduled for this event presented by Privato, The Green Grocer, Geneva Lake General Store and Clear Waters Salon Med Spa. Help support with the Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank during the event with donations of diapers, wipes and feminine hygiene products. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.

Calendar

Nora Fleming signing — Thursday, May 4, 4-6 p.m., Brick & Mortar Home, 832 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Meet Nora and choose from the newest pinstripe platters and base pieces for her to sign. There will be a raffle, refreshments and more. Call 262-249-0210 to pre-order a platter or base piece for Nora to sign. Visit the Nora Fleming Signing Event Facebook page for more details.

Senior Travel Club meeting — Friday, May 5, 9-11 a.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, Town of Geneva. Members can sign up for future club trips. Call 480-463-6782 or Judy LaBianco at 262-245-6792 for more details.

Planning Ahead Series — Starts May 5, at 1 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Seven-part series about planning for health future with Amanda Kossman, Human Development & Relationships Educator with the Walworth County Extension office. May 5 session: Choices in End of Life Care. Program for ages 18 and older, no registration required.

Cinco De Mayo Party — May 5, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbs

uplakegeneva.com. Drink specials, music provided by DJ Clinto.

Kentucky Derby Party — Saturday, May 6, 4-8 p.m., Delavan Lake Store, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Bird Banding Station — Sunday, May 7, 8-9:30 a.m., Four Seasons Nature Preserve, N1889 County Road H, Lake Geneva.

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service biologists will be capturing, leg banding and releasing birds at the preserve as part of numerous activities planned throughout the area of Ringwood, Illinois, for World Migratory Bird Days. Call 815-338-6223 for more information.

DJ Hollywood’s Birthday Bash — May 12, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Drink specials, music by DJ Hollywood, balloon drop at midnight.

Who's playing Elkhorn's DAS Fest USA this year? Red Hot Chilli Pipers Alex Meixner The Gebel Girls Ed Wagner Brass Band Jenny Hundt JFK the Band Copper Box The Happy Players Dirndolls Petty Union