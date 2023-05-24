The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Don’t miss it!

Burlington Jamboree — Friday-Sunday, May 26-29, Burlington Festival Park, 681 Maryland Ave., Burlington.

Rides, games, food, live music & more are set across four days in this event. Hours are May 26, starting at 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28, starting at noon; and Monday, May 29, noon to 6 p.m.

New this year to the Jamboree is a huge yard sale on the event grounds May 28 and 29. On May 28, there is also a church service at 10 a.m., made-to-order omelet breakfast from 8-11 a.m., and a bike blessing from 9:15-9:45 a.m.

The Veterans Memorial Day Parade is May 29, stepping off at 9 a.m. Route is Kane Street to Milwaukee Avenue, then to Echo Park. Memorial ceremony is at 11 a.m.

Live music May 26 by the Hankerins and Lunch Money Bullies; May 27 by Jessie Marie and the Rippers, Maple Road, Tim Castle, and the Southern Rock Band; May 28 by the Cold Beer Band, Bobby Way & the Wayouts, and Mt. Olive; and May 29 by Twin Rivers and Doo Wop Jukebox.

Free admission. For carnival rides, daily wristbands are available until May 25 for $30. After, wristbands are $35. Mega pass, to ride all weekend, is $60. Mega pass only available May 26 and 27.

East Troy’s 46th Annual Corn & Brat Roast and Memorial Day events — Friday-Sunday, May 26-29, various East Troy locations.

The 31st Annual East Troy Community-wide Rummage Sale is Friday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Over 50 sales are expected. A listing of all of the sales will be online after May 24 at easttroy.org/events/2023/may/26/east-troy-community-wide-rummage-sale.

The East Troy Electric Railroad, 2002 Church St., East Troy, is offering free rides to East Troy residents for East Troy Day May 26, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Guests must provide proof of residency via school ID, library card, utility bill or driver’s license. The train travels seven miles, from East Troy to Mukwonago, with a stop at the Elegant Farmer. Go to easttroyrr.org or call 262-642-3263 for more details.

East Troy Area Chamber of Commerce’s Corn & Brat Roast is May 26-29 at East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St.

Roasted sweet corn, Hometown Sausage Kitchen brats, hot dogs, burgers, soda and beer will be sold. Live entertainment is as follows: Andy Carroll & the People He Owes $ To, May 26, 5-8 p.m.; Kyle Sweeney and the Fresh Hot Pancakes, May 27, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Spare Change Band, May 27, 1-4 p.m.; Hoi Polloi, May 27, 4:30-8 p.m.; Paulie & the Poor Boys, May 28, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; and DJ JJJ, May 28, 2-6 p.m.

The Eighth Annual East Troy Brewfest is Sunday, May 28, at the Village Square Park, with unlimited samples of over 65 craft beers, ciders, meads and more from various breweries, including local favorites East Troy Brewery and The Hive Taproom. DJ JJJ is providing the music. There will also be souvenir tasting glasses, DRINKO and Giant Beer Pong Challenge, pretzel necklace making and more. VIP entry at 2 p.m. Event is from 3-6 p.m. Tickets: $45 each advance, $55 at the door, $90 advance VIP entry, $100 at the door, $10 for designated driver tickets, which include a food voucher and three non-alcoholic beverage tickets. Must be 21 or older with valid ID to participate.

Genoa City Farmers Market opens — Every Friday, starting May 26, 3-7 p.m., Veterans Park, 700 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Featuring local farmers, small businesses and area artisans, the market will run through Oct. 20. To become a vendor, call 262-279-6472 or visit www.vi.genoacity.wi.gov.

St. Francis de Sales 5K Run/Walk — Saturday, May 27, race begins 8 a.m., next to St. Francis de Sales School on Curtis Street, Lake Geneva.

An event in which all ages can compete for top male and female overall running awards and for the top three in their age divisions. Walkers also welcome. Packet pickups are Friday, May 26, 3:30-4:30 p.m.; or May 27, 7-7:45 a.m.

Registration: $25 per individual. Go to 5kevents.raceentry.com/races/st-francis-de-sales-5k-runwalk/2023/register.

Riviera Beach opens — May 27, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

It’s back to the beach, with admission charged from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily until Labor Day. Lifeguards are on duty during open hours most days. There will be no lifeguards May 30-June 2 and Aug. 28-Sept. 1. On Memorial Day weekend, Labor Day weekend and after Aug. 13, lifeguards are on duty 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Beach rates are $10 per person, with ages 6 and younger free. Seasonal passes are $100 per year. For city of Lake Geneva residents, beach passes are $3 each, with up to six passes available per residence.

Passes can be purchased at one of three beach kiosks and by downloading the VIPLY app. For more on how to purchase passes, go to cityoflakegeneva.gov.

Studio54 Disco Party — Doors open 7 p.m., party 8-10:30 p.m., Geneva Stage, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Take a trip back to the 1970s and don’t forget your dancing shoes! A DJ will spin the classic disco hits, from the Bee Gees to Donna Summer. Guests are encouraged to wear their best disco attire. Tickets: $15. Go to genevastage.com or visit the Geneva Stage Facebook page.

Lake Geneva’s Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony — Monday, May 29, downtown Lake Geneva.

Numerous area schools and organizations are participating in the parade, which lines up at Central-Denison Elementary School, 900 Wisconsin St., Lake Geneva. Parade will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a ceremony at Flat Iron Park.

Memorial Day program — May 29, 10-11 a.m., Brookwood Elementary School, 630 Kossuth St., Genoa City. With the seventh- and eighth-grade band.

Williams Bay’s Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony — May 29, downtown Williams Bay.

The parade begins at 10:45 a.m. at Clover and Cherry streets, heading to Edgewater Park. A ceremony at the Williams Bay Veterans Memorial is at the park at 11:15 a.m.

Elkhorn’s Memorial Day Parade — May 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m., downtown Elkhorn.

With a special service in Veterans Park by the memorial. Call the Elkhorn Veterans of Foreign Wars for more details at 262-203-2434.

Gourmet Mac ‘n Cheese Train — Saturday, June 3, 5:30 p.m., East Troy Electric Railroad.

Toothpicks Mac ‘n Cheese is cavatappi noodles with a three-cheese blend, plus toppings that include pulled pork, bacon, broccoli and jalapenos. Also served with an Italian garden salad, dinner rolls and brownies, it’s dinner on a train that rides from East Troy to Mukwonago. Cash bar on board. Tickets: $75. To purchase, go to easttroyrr.org.

Also

Food truck event at The Rustic Barrel — May 24, 4-8 p.m., The Rustic Barrel LLC, 7135 McHenry St., Burlington. Music, picnic tables, food trucks, shopping, adult beverages. Go to The Rustic Barrel’s Facebook page for details.

Williams Bay Community Wide Garage Sale — May 26-27, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., various locations.

The Williams Bay Recreation Department has maps for its event available at its Lakefront Office. For more, go to williamsbay.org, email rec@vi.williamsbay.wi.gov or call 262-686-8001.

Senior Travel Club meeting — June 2, 9-11 a.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, Town of Geneva.

Nikki Marsicano and Sarah McCornell, of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, will speak at the meeting, which is open to the public. Club members can also sign up for future trips. Call 480-463-6782 or Judy LaBianco at 262-245-6792 for more information.

Who's playing Elkhorn's DAS Fest USA this year? Red Hot Chilli Pipers Alex Meixner The Gebel Girls Ed Wagner Brass Band Jenny Hundt JFK the Band Copper Box The Happy Players Dirndolls Petty Union