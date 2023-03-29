The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Frank Lyman Trunk Show — March 30, 4-7 p.m.; March 31, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and April 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free public event. However, to reserve the special swag bag, email events@cornerstoneshoppe.com with a name, phone number and email, plus day and time preference to attend. Register in advance for a special Frank Lyman swag bag. Enter into a drawing for a $50 gift certificate when attending. Event will also include raffles, special offers, drawings, more swag bags and light snacks and refreshments the evenings of March 30 and 31.

Mr. Lake Geneva Fundraiser at Maxwell Mansion — March 31, noon, Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. As part of his bid for the Mr. Lake Geneva Pageant, Luke Pfeifer — who with his wife, Monica, owns Maxwell — is raising funds for the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA. Throughout the day, there will be raffles to win a chance to select the Speakeasy password. Guests can also meet Luke from 5 to 10 p.m. The Doghouse Roses will play from 7 to 10 p.m. During the day, 50% of all net bar sales will go to the YMCA through the pageant. Visit event page on Facebook for more information.

Chef’s Dinner — March 31, 6-8 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay, pier290.com. Prepaid cost: $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Book online.

New Executive Chef Ken Hnilo shares some dishes paired with top-shelf bourbons and wines. At the event, guests will enjoy five courses, including salmon, chicken, Wagyu beef ribs and more.

Bunny Trains — April 1, 2 & 8; rides at 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, and 1:30 and 3 p.m.; East Troy Depot, 2002 Church St., East Troy, easttroyrr.org. Tickets: $20 ages 15 and older, $16 ages 3-14, $15 members, $10 for newborns to 2-year-olds. Registration required. Purchase online or call 262-642-3263.

Take a historic train from East Troy to the Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago. Passengers can participate in a scavenger hunt to spot items out the window on the way to posing for pictures with the Easter Bunny at Elegant Farmer. At the depot, Suzy Sparkles will provide face painting.

Note: While some dates are already sold out, others had small numbers of tickets left and therefore may be sold out by press time.

Easter 4 Kids — April 1, 9-11:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, 1101 Logan St., Lake Geneva. Egg hunt, crafts, the Easter story and more. Open to 3-year-old kindergartners through fifth-grade children. Register online at firstlutheranwels.org.

Maple Syrup Family Fun Day — April 1, 8 a.m., Edwards YMCA Camp and Retreat Center, N8901 Army Lake Road, East Troy.

Pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon and free activities from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities include maple syrup demonstrations, an archery range, climbing wall, marsh tours, tube slides and animals. Event is open to the community. Call 262-642-7466 or visit www.campedwards.org for more details.

East Troy Family Resource Center Outdoor Egg Hunt — April 1, registration starts 10 a.m., Little Prairie Primary School, 2109 Townline Road, East Troy. RSVP via the center’s Facebook page, by emailing easttroyfamily@gmail.com or by calling 262-642-4900.

The 17th annual Easter egg hunt is open to children up to fifth-grade, with staggered starts of 50 children at a time based on arrival. Participants will receive a bag of candy and a prize. Also, there will be crafts, activities and photos with the Easter Bunny. If inclement weather, event will move indoors to the school’s gym.

Enjoy Boba with the Easter Bunny — April 1, 1-3 p.m., O2 Lounge, 647 W. Main St., Suite #100, Lake Geneva. Tickets: $15.99 silver package, $25.99 gold, $35.99 platinum, plus fees. Purchase at www.eventbrite.com/e/enjoy-boba-with-the-easter-bunny-tickets-509635873617.

Meet the Easter Bunny at the lounge, which is partnering with DJ Felix for a photo booth setup. There are three packages. Silver allows photos with the Easter Bunny, a 16-oz. drink of choice with Boba and a small gift bag. Gold: Photo booth picture, the drink of choice, an Easter basket with candy, Boba squishmallow and other goodies. Platnium: Photo booth picture, 24-oz. drink of choice with Boba, Easter basket with Boba squishmallow, O2 Lounge reusable cup, candy and other goodies.

Live comedy — April 1, 5 & 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Featuring Olivia Carter, Steven Haas and Mike Marvell. Ages 21-and-older show. Strong language. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Call 262-348-9463 or stop at The Bottle Shop for tickets.

Stinebrink's Easter Egg Hunt — Wednesday, April 5, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Stinebrink's Lake Geneva Piggly Wiggly, 100 E. Geneva Square, Lake Geneva. Children ages 5 and younger can participate in the annual in-store Easter egg hunt. Arrive earlier to register and line up.

Lyons Township Fire Department’s 16th Annual All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast — April 8, 8 a.m.-noon, Lyons Township Fire Department, 6339 Hospital Road, Lyons. Cost: Donations welcome.

This year, the department is asking patrons to give what they can to enjoy the breakfast, which features pancakes, sausages, eggs, coffee milk and juice.

There will be no Easter egg hunt this year, but the Easter Bunny will attend to pose for pictures and every child ages 12 and younger will receive a goodie bag. They can also enter to win one of three age group-specific prize baskets. There will also be cash, basket and gun raffles, with winners drawn at noon. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.

Easter Eggstravaganza at the Cove of Lake Geneva — April 8, 1-3 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St., Lake Geneva. Have pictures taken with the Easter Bunny, decorate eggs, play games, stop at the craft table and enter a coloring contest. Egg hunt at 2 p.m. Snacks and drinks will be provided at this free event.

Calendar

Spring Show — Now through April 9, Gallery 223, genevalakeartsfoundation.org.

Nearly 100 artworks by talented area artists are featured in various formats, including oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings; pastel drawings; mixed media; jewelry; ceramics; glass works; photographs; prints and cards; and more. Over 150 artists, members of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, are in the exhibit. Gallery hours: Friday through Monday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Stoplight Party — April 1, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Wear green if you’re single and ready to mingle, yellow if it’s complicated, red if you’re taken. Free glow-in-the-dark wristbands, drink specials.

Bingo — April 6, doors open 5 p.m., games start 6 p.m., progressive bingo starts 8:30 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay. Cost: $30 at the door. The Williams Bay Lioness Lions Club’s monthly bingo games occur the first Thursday of each month. Also cash bar, 50/50 raffle baskets.

Who's playing Elkhorn's DAS Fest USA this year? Red Hot Chilli Pipers Alex Meixner The Gebel Girls Ed Wagner Brass Band Jenny Hundt JFK the Band Copper Box The Happy Players Dirndolls Petty Union