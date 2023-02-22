The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Family, Friends & N’Awlins Brunch — Friday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m., Lake Geneva School of Cooking, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva, lakegenevacookingschool.com. Cost: $115 Feb. 19, $125 Feb. 17 and 24, $150 Feb. 18 and 25. NOTE: All spots are filled, but interested people can sign up for a waiting list.

The Fat Tuesday Carnival starts Big Easy style at the school, which will turn up the jazz and celebrate with beads, masks, song and dance. Specialty menus may include N’Awlins Gumbo, Potato Crusted Salmon Fillet, Brennans’ Steak Diane au Poivre and more.

Chili For Charity 2023 — Thursday, Feb. 23, 4-7 p.m., Avant Cycle Café, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Suggested donation: $10.

The Boat House Bar & Grill, Celebration On Wells, The Cheese Box, Joni’s Diner, Lake Geneva Country Meats, the Lake Geneva Fire Department, Magpie’s Den & Pen and Simple Café are among the businesses and organizations cooking chili. Proceeds will go to charitable organizations in Walworth County, as determined by winners.

Food For Food — Feb. 23, VIP time 4 p.m., dinner times 5 and 6 p.m., Simple Café, 525 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Price: $20 dinner, $12 VIP. The Rotary Club of Lake Geneva presents a dinner benefit for the Lake Geneva Food Pantry and the Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank. A Taste of Wine and Cheese, the VIP event coinciding with the benefit, is a wine and cheese tasting at Hill Valley Dairy, 512 Broad St. Email jillrod426@gmail.com for more information.

A Study of Figures in Art: Painting Demo with Thomas Trausch — Feb. 23, 7 p.m., Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva, www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org. Nationally known watercolor and oil artist Trausch leads a demo that is free and open to the public. See article in this week’s Resorter.

St. Mary Fish Fry — Feb. 24, 4:30-7 p.m., Burlington Catholic School’s St. Mary Campus, 225 W. State St., Burlington. Price: $15, or $10 kids meal for ages 4-10 dine-in only, $7 for grilled cheese with French fries, seasoned potatoes or tomato soup.

Baked or fried premium cod filets, French fries or seasoned potatoes, rye bread, coleslaw, tartar sauce and cookies. Coffee and milk included, with beer, wine, soda and bottled water sold separately. Gluten-free fish dinner available. Carryout available. Drive-thru hours 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., available behind the St. Mary campus. Enter off Randolph Street.

Stand Up Comedy — Saturday, Feb. 25, 5 and 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Purchase by calling 262-348-9463. Featuring Kristin Carnes, Tom Filline and Josh Thomas. Ages 21 and older only. Shows contain strong language.

Vintage Shop Hop — Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, various businesses throughout the area. For a full list of businesses, go to vintageshophop.blogspot.com. Visit the Vintage Shop Hop Facebook page for updates.

Those who like finding thrift store treasures will want to take a road trip during this event. Over 400 vintage and antique shops, barn sales, women’s boutiques and home décor shops in Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois are offering specials during Vintage Shop Hop — discounts, demos, prizes, entertainment and more. Area businesses that are participating are listed below, by community.

Burlington: 2 Fancie Gals, 225 E. Jefferson St.; Luberry’s, 532 N. Pine St.; The Rustic Barrel, 7135 McHenry St; The Rusty Gate Vintage Shop & Studio, 448 S. Pine St; and The Water Lily, 517 Milwaukee Ave.

Military Appreciation Day — Friday, Feb. 24, 9 a.m.-10 p.m., The Mountain Top at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, grandgeneva.com. Call 262-249-4726 for more information.

Veterans and active military members can enjoy skiing and snowboarding specials all day long. Specials include free lift ticket and rentals for active military, half price lift tickets for military family members and $10 lift and $10 rentals for veterans. Valid military ID required at check-in. Go online for more terms.

Town of Burlington Fire Department’s Annual Bowling Fundraiser — Sunday, Feb. 26, check-in 11:15 a.m., starts at noon, Towne & Country Lanes, 264 S. Pine St., Burlington. Cost: $25 per person, includes three games and shoe rental. Pre-registration strongly encouraged. Call 262-763-7333 to sign up.

East Troy: AZ East Troy, 3066 Main St; and Zinn’s On The Square, 2087 Division St.

Elkhorn: Terra Yard Creations, 202 Grant St.; and The Grainery, N5543 County Road O.

Delavan: Antique Farmer LLC, N6041 State Road 89.

Fontana: Fontana Home, 158 Fontana Blvd.

Harvard, Illinois: Starline Excursion Market, 208 W. Front St.; and Steel Heart Ltd., 10308 N. U.S. Highway 14.

Lake Geneva: Artful Retiques, 830 W. Main St.; and Lake Geneva Antique Mall, 829 Williams St.

Richmond, Illinois: Magpie Market, 10320 Main St.; Oldies & Goodies-The Store, 9908 Main St.; and Wicked Woods & Goods, 5613 Broadway.

Springfield: Bella Botanica LLC, 1787 Walworth St.

Twin Lakes: A Trew Find, 336 E. Main St.

Walworth: Sandy’s Upscale Consignment, 212 N. Main St.; and The Cashmere Compass, 547 Kenosha St.

Whitewater: The Fuzzy Pig, N8660 Clover Valley Road.

Murder Mystery Dinner: I Love the 80s to Death — Friday, March 3, 7-9 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, theabbeyresort.com. Cost: $79 per person. A totally tubular concert turns tragic at this 1980s-themed event, where guests will enjoy a three-course dinner while getting in on the mystery action. Must be 18 or older to attend.

Spaghetti with Meatballs Dinner — Saturday, March 4, 4-8 p.m., St. Charles Andre Hall, 449 Conkey St., Burlington, 262-763-2260. Cost: $12 adults, $8 ages 5 to 12, free ages 5 and younger. With sauce and meatballs prepared by Napoli Restaurant and Pizzeria. Dinner includes salad, Italian bread, dessert and beverage. Proceeds will be used for parish improvements.

Stand Up Comedy — March 4, 5 and 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Purchase by calling 262-348-9463. Featuring Joe Antonacci, DJ Rybski and Joe Kilgallon. Ages 21 and older only. Shows contain strong language.

Lake Geneva Local History Series — Feb. 22 & March 1, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Room 605, Badger High School, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva, lakegenevaschools.revtrak.net/badger-community-education/#/list. Cost: $5 per class. Email jessica.huffman@badger.k12.wi.us.

Chris Brookes leads “LOST Lake Geneva” Feb. 22. “Back to the Future: 1989 in Review” with Dave Desimone is March 1. The series of classes presented by the Wisconsin Historical Society, featuring instructors from Black Point Estate and Gardens.

Land Grabs and Frontier Justice Walworth County Style — Feb. 22, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., Burlington, 262-342-1130.

A talk with Michael Rehberg, from Black Point Estate & Gardens, about how land ownership and legal troubles were handled before courts and judges were readily available.

Flashback Cinema — Various dates, Emagine Geneva Lakes, 2565 Highway 120, Town of Lyons, www.emagine-entertainment.com/theatres/emagine-geneva-lakes.

Emagine’s Flashback Cinema series brings classic films back to the big screen. The 1974 film “Murder on the Orient Express” plays Feb. 22. The 1964 film “My Fair Lady” will be screened Feb. 26 and March 1. Go to the website for times and ticket prices.

Job Fair — Feb. 23, 3-6 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Participants can attend in person or apply online via website.

Dark Skies and Light Pollution — Feb. 27, 6-7:30 p.m., Burlington Public Library, 262-342-1130. Geneva Lakes Astrophysics and STEAM, or GLAS, teaches about the effects of light pollution. All ages welcome, but presentation is geared toward adults. Registration requested.

Lakeland Audubon Society chapter meeting — Feb 28, 7-8:30 p.m., Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Jeff Bahls will lead the talk “Wood Ducks — Nest Boxes,” in which he provides an in-depth view drawing from many years of experience as a sportsman and conservationist. Bahls will also share insight on how to attract and help propagate wood ducks. Event is free and open to the public.

Senior Travel Club meeting — March 3, 9-11 a.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, Town of Geneva. Michael Deutsch, of the Belfry Theatre, is the guest speaker. Free and open to the public. Members can sign up for future club trips. Call 480-463-6782 or Judy LaBianco at 262-245-6792 for more information.

Dine and Discuss: Warren G. Harding — March 3, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Burlington Public Library, 262-342-1130. Join American historian Tim Mutterer for stories about Harding. Pizza to be provided. Guests should bring their own beverages. Registration requested.

Blacklight Party — March 4, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Break out the neon and body paint for dancing to music by DJ Jones. Free glow bracelets, face paint, beads and more while supplies last.

