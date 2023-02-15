The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Don’t miss it!

Ice Castles — Open seven days a week, weather permitting, Geneva National Resort & Club, 1091 Hidden Cottage Circle, Town of Geneva, icecastles.com/wisconsin. Friday, Saturday and Sunday pricing: $29 ages 12 and older, $22 ages 4-11. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday pricing: $25 ages 12 and older, $17 ages 4-11.

Miss America 2023 Meet & Greet — Friday, Feb. 17, 10-11 a.m., Inspired, 883 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. That's right, Miss America 2023, Grace Stanke, will conduct a meet-and-greet at the coffee shop.

Lakeside Laughs Comedy Night — Friday, Feb. 17, doors open 6:30 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, theabbeyresort.com. Cost: $15 per person. Hosted by Jose Montero, with headliner Marz Timms, featuring Kieron Harrell, with opening act Mitchell Lee. Show starts 7 p.m. Book online.

Family, Friends & N'Awlins Brunch — Saturdays, Feb. 18 and 25, at 6 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 19, at noon; and Friday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m., Lake Geneva School of Cooking, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva, lakegenevacookingschool.com. Cost: $115 Feb. 19, $125 Feb. 17 and 24, $150 Feb. 18 and 25. NOTE: All spots are filled, but interested people can sign up for waiting list.

The Fat Tuesday Carnival starts Big Easy style at the school, which will turn up the jazz and celebrate with beads, masks, song and dance. Specialty menus may include N'Awlins Gumbo, Potato Crusted Salmon Fillet, Brennans' Steak Diane au Poivre and more.

Ice Princess Brunches — Saturdays & Sundays, Feb. 18, 19, 25 & 26, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Geneva National Resort & Club, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., Town of Geneva, genevanationalresort.com/ice-princess-brunch. A one-of-a-kind fairytale experience with ice princesses, their snowman sidekick and a majestic menu. Schedule: Photo ops with ice princesses 9:30-10:15 a.m.; story time with ice princesses 11 a.m. Prices: $60 ages 11 and older, $40 ages 4-10, complimentary for ages 3 and younger.

Pack 92 Pinewood Derby — Feb. 18, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., East Troy Middle School Auditorium, 3143 Graydon Ave., East Troy, easttroy.org/events. Derby car check-in 8:15-9 a.m. Races start at 9:30 a.m. Coffee and donuts available for purchase. Friends of Scouting guest speaker Chris Woods will be featured.

Wedding Open House — Feb. 18, noon-3 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, lakelawnresort.com. Contact Pam at 262-725-9196 or plinker@lakelawnresort.com or Jaci at 262-725-9193 or jjesionowski@lakelawnresort.com to pre-register.

Speak with Lake Lawn’s catering team, see newly renovated resort banquet rooms and experience more of the resort to determine where to have a wedding.

Joe Diamond at Maxwell Mansion — Feb. 18, 8:30-11:30 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, visit the Facebook event page or call 262-248-9711.

The world record holder and official mind reader at Maxwell gives 10- to 15-minute shows for two to four guests at a time in the Cognac Parlor. Shows are complimentary with any drink order.

Chili For Charity 2023 — Thursday, Feb. 23, 4-7 p.m., Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Suggested donation: $10.

The Boat House Bar & Grill, Celebration On Wells, The Cheese Box, Joni's Diner, Lake Geneva Country Meats, the Lake Geneva Fire Department, Magpie's Den & Pen and Simple Café are among the businesses and organizations cooking chili. Proceeds will go to charitable organizations in Walworth County, as determined by winners.

A Study of Figures in Art: Painting Demo with Thomas Trausch — Feb. 23, 7 p.m., Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva, www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org. Nationally known watercolor and oil artist Trausch leads a demo that is free and open to the public.

Military Appreciation Day — Friday, Feb. 24, 9 a.m.-10 p.m., The Mountain Top at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, grandgeneva.com. Call 262-249-4726 for more information.

Veterans and active military members can enjoy skiing and snowboarding specials all day long. Specials include free lift ticket and rentals for active military, half price lift tickets for military family members and $10 lift and $10 rentals for veterans. Valid military ID required at check-in. Go online for more terms.

Stand Up Comedy — Saturday, Feb. 25, 5 and 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Purchase by calling 262-348-9463. Featuring Kristin Carnes, Tom Filline and Josh Thomas. Ages 21 and older only. Shows contain strong language.

Calendar

Lake Geneva Local History Series — Feb. 15 & 22, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Room 605, Badger High School, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva, lakegenevaschools.revtrak.net/badger-community-education/#/list. Cost: $5 per class. Email jessica.huffman@badger.k12.wi.us.

The Feb. 15 installment, “Land Grabs and Frontier Justice,” is with instructor Michael Rehberg. Chris Brookes leads "LOST Lake Geneva" Feb. 22. The series of classes presented by the Wisconsin Historical Society, featuring instructors from Black Point Estate and Gardens.

Flashback Cinema — Various dates, Emagine Geneva Lakes, 2565 Highway 120, Town of Lyons, www.emagine-entertainment.com/theatres/emagine-geneva-lakes.

Emagine's Flashback Cinema series brings classic films back to the big screen. "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" will play Feb. 15, and the 1974 film "Murder on the Orient Express" screens Feb. 19 and 22. Go to the website for times and ticket prices.

Mardi Gras Party — Feb. 18, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Free masks, beads, shot specials, music provided by DJ Jones.

Dine and Discuss: William McKinley with American Historian Tim Mutterer — Feb. 21, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., Burlington. Lively storytelling for all ages, with door prizes and pizza. Registration requested. Call 262-342-1130.

Job Fair — Feb. 23, 3-6 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Participants can attend in person or apply online via website.

