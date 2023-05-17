The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Don’t miss it!

A Dance With Death: A 50s Sock Hop Gone Sour — Friday, May 19, 7 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

A doo wop disaster at a 1950s prom ensues after there’s a death on the dance floor. Figure out the mystery while enjoying a three-course dinner. Cost: $79 per person, plus tax. Go to theabbeyresort.com to purchase and for more information.

Lake Geneva Jazz Fest — Friday-Sunday, May 19-21, Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva. Numerous musicians, some of them local, others from New Orleans, Brazil and elsewhere, are performing. See articles in this week’s Regional News and Resorter for more information.

La Marca Prosecco Tasting Party — Saturday, May 20, 3-7 p.m., The Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Sip and sample some of the world’s finest Proseccos, an Italian sparkling wine. Hors d’oeuvres will be passed. Tickets $20 per person, purchased at the door. Cost includes tasting of three wines and hors d’oeuvres.

Stand Up Comedy Show — May 20, shows at 5 & 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Featuring Katheryn Congaware, Blake Burkhart and Marty Derosa. Ages 21 and older only. Strong language. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Call 262-348-9463 for tickets.

Burger Train — May 20, 5:30 p.m., East Troy Electric Railroad, 2002 Church St., East Troy.

Build your own half-pound Angus burger with various accoutrements while taking a train ride. Tickets: $65. Go to easttroyrr.org to purchase and for more details.

Elkhorn Antique Flea Market — Sunday, May 21, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

Over 500 vendors inside and out, rain or shine, plus food and a wide range of merchandise. This is the market’s 41st season. Future dates: June 25, Aug. 13 and Sept. 24. Admission: $5 at the gate. Visit elkhornantiquefleamarket.com for more information.

Annual Wine Walk — Sunday, May 21, noon-4 p.m., downtown Lake Geneva.

Sample wines will visiting various downtown businesses, with proceeds going to the Never Say Never Playground project. Purchase of a Wine Walk ticket gives one a day of fun, wine glass with sponsor logo, wine samples at each location, snacks, a brochure with a map of participating businesses, a complimentary bag and more. Tickets: $45 each, $20 for designated driver tickets. Visit downtownlakegeneva.org/winewalk to purchase and for more details.

Participating businesses include Twelfth & Brown, O2 Lounge, Gallery 223, Tres Belle Boutique, Cornerstone Shop & Gallery, Bloomingbyrds, LeCookery, Sterling Works, Lake Geneva School of Cooking, Geneva Lakes Jewelry & Gem Appraisers LLC, Hannah’s on the Lake, Edie Boutique, The Hive, The Bottle Shop, JAYNE, Lake Life Market, A Touch of Bling, Lake Geneva Harley Davidson, Haberdapper, The Candle Mercantile, Delaney Street Mercantile, Clearwater Outdoor, House of Bogini, Magpie’s Den & Pen, Avant Cycle Cafe, Overland Sheepskin Co., Geneva Tap House, Pink Moon Bay, Baker House, Soho Boutique and Guac Star.

East Troy’s 46th Annual Corn & Brat Roast plus various other events — Friday-Sunday, May 26-29, various East Troy locations.

Memorial Day weekend is jam-packed in East Troy.

First is the 31st Annual East Troy Community-wide Rummage Sale Friday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Over 50 sales are expected. A listing of all of the sales will be online after May 24 at easttroy.org/events/2023/may/26/east-troy-community-wide-rummage-sale.

The East Troy Electric Railroad is offering free rides to East Troy residents for East Troy Day May 26, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Guests must provide proof of residency via school ID, library card, utility bill or driver’s license. The train travels seven miles, from East Troy to Mukwonago, with a stop at the Elegant Farmer. Go to easttroyrr.org or call 262-642-3263 for more details.

Conducted by the East Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, the Corn & Brat Roast is May 26-29 at East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St.

Roasted sweet corn, Hometown Sausage Kitchen brats, hot dogs, burgers, soda and beer will be sold. Live entertainment is as follows: Andy Carroll & the People He Owes $ To, May 26, 5-8 p.m.; Kyle Sweeney and the Fresh Hot Pancakes, May 27, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Spare Change Band, May 27, 1-4 p.m.; Hoi Polloi, May 27, 4:30-8 p.m.; Paulie & the Poor Boys, May 28, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; and DJ JJJ, May 28, 2-6 p.m.

The Eighth Annual East Troy Brewfest is Sunday, May 28, at the Village Square Park, with unlimited samples of over 65 craft beers, ciders, meads and more from various breweries, including local favorites East Troy Brewery and The Hive Taproom. DJ JJJ is providing the music. There will also be souvenir tasting glasses, DRINKO and Giant Beer Pong Challenge, pretzel necklace making and more. VIP entry at 2 p.m. Event is from 3-6 p.m. Tickets: $45 each advance, $55 at the door, $90 advance VIP entry, $100 at the door, $10 for designated driver tickets, which include a food voucher and three non-alcoholic beverage tickets. Must be 21 or older with valid ID to participate.

St. Francis de Sales 5K Run/Walk — Saturday, May 27, race begins 8 a.m., next to St. Francis de Sales School on Curtis Street, Lake Geneva.

An event in which all ages can compete for top male and female overall running awards and for the top three in their age divisions. Walkers also welcome. Packet pickups are Friday, May 26, 3:30-4:30 p.m.; or May 27, 7-7:45 a.m.

Registration: $25 per individual. Go to 5kevents.raceentry.com/races/st-francis-de-sales-5k-runwalk/2023/register.

More events

Wine Dinner at The Lounge — May 17, 6-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & the Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan, DelavanLakeStore.com.

Spring Fling Community Breakfast — May 20, 9 a.m.-noon or until food is gone, Chapel on the Hill Community Church Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road, Town of Linn.

Sharing food and fellowship with the community over a hot breakfast. Call the Chapel office Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon, at 262-245-9122 or email chapelonthehill1@gmail.com for more information.

Adult Prom — May 20, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Those in their most gaudy evening wear get drink specials, plus a $25 bar tab to the King and Queen of the prom. DJ Hollywood provides the music.

Lakeland Audubon Society chapter meeting — May 23, 7-8:30 p.m., Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay.

Featuring educational talk “Woodland Wildflowers: Spring Ephemerals” by Beth Goeppinger, a retired naturalist who worked for the Wisconsin DNR at Richard Bong State Recreation Area for over 20 years. Event is free, open to the public.

Who's playing Elkhorn's DAS Fest USA this year? Red Hot Chilli Pipers Alex Meixner The Gebel Girls Ed Wagner Brass Band Jenny Hundt JFK the Band Copper Box The Happy Players Dirndolls Petty Union