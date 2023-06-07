The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Don’t miss it!

Special Olympics Summer Games — Thursday-Saturday, June 8-10, UW-Whitewater campus, Whitewater.

Five sports culminate their seasons at the Summer Games in the following competitions: State athletics, track and field; state cornhole; state powerlifting; state tennis; and state soccer.

Healthy Athletes disciplines are featured throughout part of the Summer Games. Health Promotions & Special Smiles are Friday, June 9, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The HEAR WI Mobile Audiology Clinic is June 9 from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

For more information and to volunteer, go to www.special

2023-summer-games.

History Loves Music FUNdraiser — Thursday, June 8, 7-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva.

View “The Gilded Age Clothes & the Stories They Tell” exhibit, hosted by the museum, with Black Point Estate & Gardens and the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra Quartet. Clothes worn by the family of Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp will be displayed. Tickets: $65 each. Go to geneva

lakemuseum.org or call 262-248-6060 to purchase a ticket and for more information.

Elkhorn’s City Wide Rummage Sale — Friday & Saturday, June 9 & 10, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., various locations.

In addition to various rummage sales in the city, area businesses will offer specials and deals. To appear on the event map, go to business.elkhornchamber.com/events, click on the event and follow the link. Maps will be posted online June 1.

Fourth Annual Wedding Dress Drinking Day — Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 406 N. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes.

Get your wedding dress or dress as a bridesmaid to confuse regular customers. “This event is FREE but we will have reservations for specific time frames through Eventbrite to make sure we have room for all of our brides at any given time AS WELL AS OUR Saturday customers that will have NO idea what they are walking into,” states the Facebook event page. There will be 30 brides every hour and a half. Go to the page for the Eventbrite link.

Whip Show with Adam Winrich — June 10, 10-11 a.m., Sunset Pool, 320 Devendorf St., Elkhorn.

Winrich, who set 32 Guinness World Records and was on “America’s Got Talent,” will perform his fire whip and lasso show for free, courtesy of Matheson Memorial Library and the Elkhorn Lions Club, which will have coupons for a free ice cream scoop at Culver’s for children who attend. Go to business.elkhornchamber.com for more information.

Monroe’s Market — Sunday, June 11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Legends Food & Spirits, W3731 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva.

Legends’ first market and craft show, with various vendors, artisans, farms and crafters participating. Live music by Un-Hich’d starting at noon. Visit the event page on Facebook for more details.

Tales of Lake Geneva — Tuesday, June 13, Geneva Lake Museum.

The Lake Geneva Historic Preservation Commission presents the event, which includes presentations by Sonja Akright, History of Geneva Manor; Chris Jacobsen Brookes, Northwestern Military & Naval Academy; and John Notz, History of Horticultural Hall. Cost: $8 when registered, free for museum members. Call 262-248-6060 or email staff@GenevaLake

Museum.org to make a reservation or for more details.

East Troy Cycling Classic — Friday, June 16, starts at 11:10 a.m., East Troy Village Square Park and nearby streets, East Troy.

Nearly nine hours of professional cycling through East Troy, with free admission. Spectators can watch the races from anywhere along the race course. Start/finish line is between Clark and Division streets. For full course map and more information, go to tourofamericasdairyland.com/host/east-troy.

46th Annual Walworth County Farm Bureau Dairy Breakfast — Saturday, June 17, 6-10:30 a.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

Breakfast, music, a coffee cake baking contest, Barnyard Bonanza crafts, vintage treasures and more. Breakfast includes deluxe scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, milk, juice, coffee and ice cream. Tickets: $15 each, free for ages 5 and younger. Go to walworthcounty

fairgrounds.com for more information.

Muddy Maniacs Adventure Mud Run — June 17, 8:30-11 a.m., Terrace Park, 109 Waterworks Drive, Delavan.

A children’s event in which kids can run a course that’s over a mile long with over 10 obstacles and plenty of chances to get dirty. Check-in is on race day at the Delavan Mill Pond. Fee: $30. For more, go to visitdelavanwi.com/events.

Truck & Tractor Pull — June 17, 6 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds.

All food sale proceeds go to the Walworth County FFA. Ticket proceeds go toward agricultural education opportunities at the fairgrounds. Tickets: $10. Ages 2 and younger enter for free. Go to walworthcountyfairgrounds.com to purchase tickets and for more information.

Also

Humanitarian Projects from Africa to the Amazon — June 7, 7-8 p.m., Village of Sharon Community Center, 125 Plain St., Sharon.

Lon Haldeman, of Pacific-Atlantic Cycling Tour, will give presentations on various projects he has been working on in Peru and Ghana, Africa. Visit the Sharon Chamber of Commerce page on Facebook for more details.

How “The Grapes of Wrath” Defined an Era — June 8, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Learn how John Steinbeck’s classic novel epitomized its time period from college educator and former English teacher Minda Byrne. Admission is free.

America Says Game Night — June 9, 5-7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

“Star Wars: Episode IV” — June 9, 8-10:30 p.m., Phoenix Park, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.

Free screening of the film at sundown courtesy of Matheson Memorial and Aram Public libraries and the city of Delavan Parks & Recreation.

Summer Kids Movie Series — Starting June 9, Emagine Geneva Lakes, 2565 Highway 120, Town of Lyons. Showtimes vary.

The movie theater is showing past children’s films for $3 per person from now through August. “Beethoven” is playing from June 9-15. Future films in the series include “Peter Pan,” “The Croods” and “D.C. League of Super-Pets.” Go to emagine-entertainment.com/summer-kids-series for more information.

Euchre Night — June 13, 6-8 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge.

Who's playing Elkhorn's DAS Fest USA this year? Red Hot Chilli Pipers Alex Meixner The Gebel Girls Ed Wagner Brass Band Jenny Hundt JFK the Band Copper Box The Happy Players Dirndolls Petty Union