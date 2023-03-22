The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at news

East Troy Area Chamber of Commerce Dinner & Awards Night — Thursday, March 23, starts 5 p.m., East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy, east

troy.org/events. Cost: $45 per person. To RSVP, email vanessa@easttroy.org or call 262-642-3770.

Toast the accomplishments of area business leaders with an awards ceremony recognizing 2023 corporate partners, Volunteer of the Year, Good Neighbor of the Year and Business of the Year. Cash bar, live music and appetizers start at 5 p.m. Dinner at 6 p.m. Awards at 7 p.m.

A Presentation by Paul Turnbaugh — March 23, 7 p.m., Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva, genevalakeartsfoundation.org.

Turnbaugh, of Wild Hartland, Inc., is an artist who has worked with many of America’s premiere corporations, ad agencies, design firms and publishers, painting things he is most passionate about — hunting, fishing, wildlife, the military and patriotic themes. Event is free.

The Big Balloon Build — Friday-Sunday, March 24-26, Covenant Harbor, wisconsinballoondecor.

com/bigballoonbuild. Prices vary, purchase online.

Balloon artists from all over the world will spend five days making an installation using over 100,000 balloons. The public viewing days, listed above, are jam-packed with activities.

On March 24, it’s a night of “in-tents” with award-winning comedian Kerri Pomarolli. Doors open 7 p.m. Pomarolli takes to the stage at 8 p.m.

Cost: $100 per person. Tickets for the 18-and-older show include appetizer/dessert reception and early access to the immersive balloon experience.

The Ultimate Balloon Experience is March 25 and 26, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants can enjoy a buffet breakfast at the Covenant Harbor Lodge, then walk through the Balloon Build, which is intended to bring the Great Outdoors to life.

Breakfast includes Covenant Harbor’s signature pancake bake with or without chocolate chips, sausage, tater tots, yogurt, fruit, assorted pastries, juice, milk, coffee and tea. Guests can also join the Easter Bunny in his burrow.

Cost: $30 per person, includes an hour for breakfast, an hour to walk through the Build.

General admission to the Build is March 25, from 2 to 7 p.m.; and March 26, from 2 to 5 p.m. Walk through the Build for an hour. Guests are asked to bring a nonperishable food item to help fill a Kunes RV with donations to deliver to the Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank and Chapel On The Hill. Cost: $20 per person.

Lakeside Laughs Comedy Night — March 24, 7-9 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, theabbeyresort.com. Tickets: $20 per person, plus tax and fees. Featuring comedians Chastity Washington and AJ Grill, hosted by Jose Montero. Purchase tickets online.

2nd Annual Shelter Shiver Wisconsin — Saturday, March 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Turtle Lake Tap & Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan.

Take a plunge into the freezing cold waters of Turtle Lake to help raise money for ALIVE Rescue to complete its new shelter in Salem. Participants can jump into the lake solo, with a friend or with a team. Prizes for top fundraisers, best costume and best team theme will be awarded at the after party at Turtle Lake Tap & Grill. Go to www.aliverescue.org/the-big-barn to learn more.

Frank Lyman Trunk Show — Thursday, March 30, 4-7 p.m.; Friday, March 31, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free public event. However, to reserve the special swag bag, email events@cornerstoneshoppe.com with a name, phone number and email, plus day and time preference to attend. Register in advance for a special Frank Lyman swag bag. Enter into a drawing for a $50 gift certificate when attending. Event will also include raffles, special offers, drawings, more swag bags and light snacks and refreshments the evenings of March 30 and 31.

Bunny Trains — April 1, 2 & 8; rides at 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, and 1:30 and 3 p.m.; East Troy Depot, 2002 Church St., East Troy, easttroyrr.org. Tickets: $20 ages 15 and older, $16 ages 3-14, $15 members, $10 for newborns to 2-year-olds. Registration required. Purchase online or call 262-642-3263. Take a historic train from East Troy to the Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago. Passengers can participate in a scavenger hunt to spot items out the window on the way to posing for pictures with the Easter Bunny at Elegant Farmer. At the depot, Suzy Sparkles will provide face painting.

Maple Syrup Family Fun Day — April 1, 8 a.m., Edwards YMCA Camp and Retreat Center, N8901 Army Lake Road, East Troy.

Pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon and free activities from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities include maple syrup demonstrations, an archery range, climbing wall, marsh tours, tube slides and animals. Event is open to the community. Call 262-642-7466 or visit www.campedwards.org for more details.

East Troy Family Resource Center Outdoor Egg Hunt — April 1, registration starts 10 a.m., Little Prairie Primary School, 2109 Townline Road, East Troy. RSVP via the center’s Facebook page, by emailing easttroyfamily@gmail.com or by calling 262-642-4900.

The 17th annual Easter egg hunt is open to children up to fifth-grade, with staggered starts of 50 children at a time based on arrival. Participants will receive a bag of candy and a prize. Also, there will be crafts, activities and photos with the Easter Bunny. If inclement weather, event will move indoors to the school’s gym.

Enjoy Boba with the Easter Bunny — April 1, 1-3 p.m., O2 Lounge, 647 W. Main St., Suite #100, Lake Geneva. Tickets: $15.99 silver package, $25.99 gold, $35.99 platinum, plus fees. Purchase at www.eventbrite.com/e/enjoy-boba-with-the-easter-bunny-tickets-509635873617.

Meet the Easter Bunny at the lounge, which is partnering with DJ Felix for a photo booth setup. There are three packages. Silver allows photos with the Easter Bunny, a 16-oz. drink of choice with Boba and a small gift bag. Gold: Photo booth picture, the drink of choice, an Easter basket with candy, Boba squishmallow and other goodies. Platnium: Photo booth picture, 24-oz. drink of choice with Boba, Easter basket with Boba squishmallow, O2 Lounge reusable cup, candy and other goodies.

Spring Show — Now through April 9, Gallery 223, genevalakeartsfoundation.org.

Nearly 100 artworks by talented area artists are featured in various formats, including oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings; pastel drawings; mixed media; jewelry; ceramics; glass works; photographs; prints and cards; and more. Over 150 artists, members of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, are in the exhibit. Gallery hours: Friday through Monday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Rummage sale — March 24-25, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Chapel On The Hill’s Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road, Town of Linn. Antiques, household goods, books, CDs and other unique items. Proceeds benefit Chapel On The Hill’s food pantry.

Spring Break Party 2023 — March 25, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com.

Women who wear their swimwear to the event can drink for half price all night long. DJ Hollywood will provide the music. Thumbs Up will provide the 46-oz. fish bowls.

Fiesta Latina Dance Party — March 26, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Thumbs Up, thumbsuplakegeneva.com.

On the last Sunday of each month, Thumbs Up and MoFoley will present various Latin dance favorites for customers to salsa and mambo the night away. Plus drink specials.

All About the Duck Lake Nature Trail — March 28, 7-8:30 p.m., Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Alice Brockman will discuss the history of the trail, which runs 2 miles south of Lake Como, just west of the city of Lake Geneva. Brockman, a retired journalist and high school educator, will also provide insight on future planning for the trail. Event occurs during the Lakeland Audubon Society chapter meeting, which is free and open to the public.

Stoplight Party — April 1, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Wear green if you’re single and ready to mingle, yellow if it’s complicated, red if you’re taken. Free glow-in-the-dark wristbands, drink specials.

