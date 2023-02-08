The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Valentine’s Day — Tuesday, Feb. 14. Numerous Lake Geneva area resorts have dinners and dining specials this weekend and next. See related article in this week’s Resorter for more details.

Ice Castles — Open seven days a week, weather permitting, Geneva National Resort & Club, 1091 Hidden Cottage Circle, Town of Geneva, icecastles.com/wisconsin. Friday, Saturday and Sunday pricing: $29 ages 12 and older, $22 ages 4-11. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday pricing: $25 ages 12 and older, $17 ages 4-11.

Ice Princess Brunches — Saturday & Sunday, Feb. 11 & 12, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Geneva National Resort & Club, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., Town of Geneva, genevanationalresort.com/ice-princess-brunch. A one-of-a-kind fairytale experience with ice princesses, their snowman sidekick and a majestic menu. Schedule: Photo ops with ice princesses 9:30-10:15 a.m.; story time with ice princesses 11 a.m. Future dates: Feb. 18, 19, 25 and 26. Prices: $60 ages 11 and older, $40 ages 4-10, complimentary for ages 3 and younger.

Galentine’s Day Celebration — Feb. 11 & 12, The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, theabbeyresort.com. Reserve a spot online.

On Feb. 11, there will be a Galentine’s Breakfast Buffet from 9 a.m.-noon, $29 per person; Create & Sip Wine Glass Painting 3-4:30 p.m., $35 per person; cocktail specials 5-8 p.m.; live entertainment 8 p.m.-midnight. On Feb. 12, it’s Yoga & Mimosas 9-10 a.m., $17 per person.

Til Death Do Us Part: Murder Mystery Dinner & Show — Friday, Feb. 10, 6-9 p.m., Lake Lawn Room at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Cost: $85.

It’s an evening of dinner, love and murder by the Murder Mystery Company. At a wedding, a member of the wedding party is murdered. Participants will trade clues with other guests and help the bride and groom figure out who committed the crime. While there’s no strict dress code for the affair, people can wear their own wedding dresses or the most ridiculous wedding attire then can find.

The Murder Mystery Company will pick 10 to 12 guests to be suspects in the show. Actors will mingle with guests. Awards will be given for best actor, best actress, detective of the night and dead last place. Limit 100 guests. Reservations required. For ages 12 and older. See Lake Lawn’s site for full dinner menu.

Live comedy — Feb. 11, shows at 5 & 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Featuring Adam Addis, John McCombs and Brian Roe. Tickets available at The Bottle Shop or call 262-348-9463.

Igloo—Erath Oregon Wine Dinner — Feb. 11, 5:30-8 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, lakelawnresort.com. Cost: $109. An evening of exquisite wines and decadent delights in the private Lake Lawn igloo overlooking Delavan Lake, featuring Erath wines. Limited seating, four-course meal. Purchase tickets online.

Death of a Gangster: Murder Mystery Luncheon & Show — Feb. 12, noon-2:30 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, lakelawnresort.com, Cost: $49.

Two crime families merge with a wedding at the Dunn Speakeasy where someone’s about to lose their life. Dress in flapper dresses, zoot suits, feather boas, fedoras and other 1920s-style clothes for the event.

The Murder Mystery Company will pick 10 to 12 guests to be suspects in the show. Actors will mingle with guests. Awards will be given for best actor, best actress, detective of the night and dead last place. Limit 100 guests. Reservations required. See Lake Lawn’s site for full dinner menu.

Wedding Open House — Feb. 18, noon-3 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, lakelawnresort.com. Contact Pam at 262-725-9196 or plinker@lakelawnresort.com or Jaci at 262-725-9193 or jjesionowski@lakelawnresort.com to pre-register.

Speak with Lake Lawn’s catering team, see newly renovated resort banquet rooms and experience more of the resort to determine where to have a wedding.

Joe Diamond at Maxwell Mansion — Feb. 18, 8:30-11:30 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, visit the Facebook event page or call 262-248-9711.

The world record holder and official mind reader at Maxwell gives 10- to 15-minute shows for two to four guests at a time in the Cognac Parlor. Shows are complimentary with any drink order.

Calendar

Lake Geneva Local History Series — Feb. 8 and 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Room 605, Badger High School, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva, lakegenevaschools.revtrak.net/badger-community-education/#/list. Cost: $5 per class. Email jessica.huffman@badger.k12.wi.us.

Instructor Dave Desimone takes participants through the uncanny world of 19th-century American spiritualism Feb. 8 in “Calling All Spirits: Spiritualism in Victorian America.” The Feb. 15 installment, “Land Grabs and Frontier Justice,” features instructor Michael Rehberg. The series of classes presented by the Wisconsin Historical Society, featuring instructors from Black Point Estate and Gardens.

Alice In Wonderland Valentines Extravaganza — Feb. 11, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Thumbs Up is putting a twist on the traditional Valentine’s Day celebration with an “Alice In Wonderland” theme, including drink specials and music provided by DJ Hollywood.

Movie Mondays with Black Point Estate — Feb. 13, Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Visit the library’s Facebook page for more details.

“Howard’s End” is the movie for this installment of the series in which a critically acclaimed film will be shown the second Monday of each month through April in the library.

Mardi Gras Party — Feb. 18, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Free masks, beads, shot specials, music provided by DJ Jones.

