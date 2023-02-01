Happenings: 10 things to do in Lake Geneva area Feb. 1-11, 2023

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegeneva

Lake Geneva Winterfest — Wednesday-Sunday, Feb. 1-5, Riviera, Flat Iron Park and various downtown Lake Geneva locations, visitlakegeneva.com.

Event is centered on the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship, in which 15 teams will create works of art out of snow at the Riviera and Flat Iron Park. Other activities include the People’s Choice Awards, in which guests can vote on their favorite snow sculptures; the Ice Walk, with 32 ice sculptures to be installed in various spots throughout downtown Lake Geneva; performances by Fox Valley Fire Arts; bonfires at Riviera Beach; live music and entertainment in the Riviera Ballroom; and more. See articles in this week’s Resorter for more details.

Ice Castles — Expected to open Friday, Feb. 3, weather permitting, Geneva National Resort & Club, 1091 Hidden Cottage Circle, Town of Geneva, icecastles.com/wisconsin. Note: Peak season tickets already sold out. Friday, Saturday and Sunday pricing: $29 ages 12 and older, $22 ages 4-11. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday pricing: $25 ages 12 and older, $17 ages 4-11.

Freaky Tiki Winterfest — Feb. 1-5, Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Well St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com/winterfest.

Tropical island vibes abound throughout this celebration of Lake Geneva Winterfest, with special Maxwell Tiki beverages, exclusive swag, a kids igloo and more.

Special events for Freaky Tiki Winterfest include live music by Jeff Trudell Feb. 1, from 6-9 p.m.; The Art of Mixology: Dos Hombres Mixology Classes Feb. 2, 6 and 7:30 p.m.; The Art of Mixology: Sipsmith Tiki Mixology Classes Feb. 3, 6 and 7:30 p.m.; Kids Igloo with games, crafts, coloring, snow painting, hot chocolate and hot toddies Feb. 4 and 5, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mixology classes cost $55 plus tax, must sign up in advance.

During Winterfest, Maxwell’s Apothecary hours are Feb. 1, 2-10 p.m.; Feb. 3 and 4, 11 a.m.-midnight; and Feb. 5, noon-10 p.m. The speakeasy will be open Feb. 2, 3-11 p.m.; Feb. 3, 8 p.m.-midnight; and Feb. 4, 5 p.m.-midnight.

Fire and Ice Lounge 2023 — Friday, Feb. 3, 4-10 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 5, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, the-baker-house.ticketleap.com/fire-and-ice-lounge-2022. Cost: $16.75 through link.

Baker House will again transform its Lakefront Garden into a winter wonderland with an 8-foot Ice Bar carved by the award-winning artists of Art Below Zero. The “fancy shanty” cabana rentals are available for larger groups. Call 262-248-4700 for more information.

Winterfest with Celebration on Wells — Feb. 3, 6-9 p.m.; and Feb. 4, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Celebration on Wells, 422 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Enjoy the Celebration on Wells food truck with a full bar, hot cocoa, all day parking for Winterfest and live music by Sawdust Symphony.

Day in the Bay — Feb. 4, various Williams Bay locations.

The 16th annual Day in the Bay is back at Lucke’s Cantina, where the event originated. Numerous activities are planned.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., people can have their pictures taken at the Mini Photo Booth at Barrett Memorial Library.

At 10 a.m., participants can obtain their passport at Barrett. Visit places on the passport to have a chance at prizes. At Lucke’s, complimentary food will be served at 4 p.m. Deadline to turn in completed passports is 4:30 p.m. Grand prize drawing for an Apple iPad is at 5 p.m.

There will also be tours of the historic Bailey House Bed & Breakfast from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Barrett is also hosting a balloon animal artist from Half Twisted-Half Knot from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and GLAS Education will have an information booth at the library.

There is a chili cookoff from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Lions Field House, cost $8 or $5 for ages 10 and younger.

Geneva Lake General Store and the Williams Bay Art Council will host an afternoon of free kid-friendly crafts from 1 to 4 p.m. Green Grocer is having a complimentary wine tasting from 1 to 3 p.m.

There will also be activities at Your Beautiful Life and Cashmere Cape.

Winter Carnival — Feb. 4, starts 11 a.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa’s The Mountain Top, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, grandgeneva.com.

A day of skiing, snowboarding and snow activities. Events include human bowling on the sledding hill from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; skier/snowboard cross race both at noon; rail jam competition 2 p.m.; toboggan race 3 p.m.; kayak race 5 p.m.; tug of war between ski patrol and ski school at 6:30 p.m.; and the grand finale — a torchlight parade and fireworks competition. For more activities and a full event schedule, go to the Grand Geneva website.

VIP Fire and Ice Party — Feb. 4, 9 p.m.-midnight, Baker House, the-baker-house.ticketleap.com/fire-and-ice-vip-party. Cost: $30 plus gratuity and tax. Exclusive entry into Baker’s Boiler Room, live music by DJ Illya, specialty cocktail from the Ice Bar, hors d’oeuvres and more. Purchase tickets at the link.

Ice Princess Brunches — Saturday & Sunday, Feb. 4 & 5, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Geneva National Resort & Club, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., Town of Geneva, genevanationalresort.com/ice-princess-brunch. A one-of-a-kind fairytale experience with ice princesses, their snowman sidekick and a majestic menu. Schedule: Photo ops with ice princesses 9:30-10:15 a.m.; story time with ice princesses 11 a.m. Future dates: Feb. 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26. Prices: $60 ages 11 and older, $40 ages 4-10, complimentary for ages 3 and younger.

Til Death Do Us Part: Murder Mystery Dinner & Show — Friday, Feb. 10, 6-9 p.m., Lake Lawn Room at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Cost: $85.

It’s an evening of dinner, love and murder by the Murder Mystery Company. At a wedding, a member of the wedding party is murdered. Participants will trade clues with other guests and help the bride and groom figure out who committed the crime. While there’s no strict dress code for the affair, people can wear their own wedding dresses or the most ridiculous wedding attire then can find.

The Murder Mystery Company will pick 10 to 12 guests to be suspects in the show. Actors will mingle with guests. Awards will be given for best actor, best actress, detective of the night and dead last place. Limit 100 guests. Reservations required. For ages 12 and older. See Lake Lawn’s site for full dinner menu.

Calendar

Maple Park Historic District Tour — Feb. 1, Room 605, Badger High School, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva. Cost: $5. Call Jessica Huffman at 262-348-2006 or email jessica.huffman@badger.k12.wi.us for details.

Explore the district during a virtual tour with instructor Chris Brookes. Participants will learn what defines a historic district, discover the distinctive architecture in Maple Park, hear stories of its prominent residents and more.

Library Book Sale — Feb. 2 and 3, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Feb. 4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay. Books, DVDs, music CDs and audiobooks at the Book Nook for this Friends of the Library event.

Bingo — Feb. 2, doors open 5 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay. Cost: $30 per person. Eleven games, includes one progressive coverall. Bring check or cash to pay at the door. Hosted by Williams Bay Lioness Lions Club, which will have bingo on the first Thursday of each month. Proceeds will go to purchase an eye screening machine for Walworth County school students.

Make and Take Crafts — Feb. 4 and 5, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Drop in with children so they can make their own projects during Winterfest.. Event is free and open to the public.

Snowball White Party — Feb. 4, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up. Winterfest celebration with drink specials for those wearing all white and music provided by DJ Clinto.

Valentine’s Sweetheart Dinner at 1878 on the Lake — starts Feb. 10 & 11, 4:30-10 p.m., 1878 on the Lake at Lake Lawn Resort, lakelawnresort.com. Reservations highly recommended.

Have a romantic dinner for two with limited time Valentine’s Day menu items prepared by Chef John Billings. Menu includes Gulf Red Fish $40; Angus Filet, Maine Lobster $72; Chicken Roulade $36; and for dessert, Smoked Salted Chocolate Pate $13. More dates: Feb. 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18.

Igloo—Erath Oregon Wine Dinner — Feb. 11, 5:30-8 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, lakelawnresort.com. Cost: $109. An evening of exquisite wines and decadent delights in the private Lake Lawn igloo overlooking Delavan Lake, featuring Erath wines. Limited seating, four-course meal. Purchase tickets online.

Meet the 15 snow sculpting teams competing during Lake Geneva Winterfest Block 1: Alaska Block 2: Illinois 1 Block 3: Colorado Block 4: North Dakota Block 5: Vermont Block 6: Wisconsin 2 Block 7: New York Block 8: Iowa 2 Block 9: Wisconsin 1 Block 10: Illinois 2 Block 11: New Hampshire Block 12: Minnesota 2 Block 13: Michigan Block 14: Iowa 1 Block 15: Minnesota 1