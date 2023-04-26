The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Don’t miss it!

Restaurant Week 2023 — Now through April 30 at 30 eateries throughout the Lake Geneva area, www.visitlakegeneva.com/lake-geneva-restaurant-week. Each participating restaurant will feature special menu choices at promotional pricing. Diners can also vote for the charity they want to receive donations. The top vote getter will receive a $5,000 gift, while five runners-up will collect $1,000 each. As for the restaurants, participants include Guac Star, House of Bogini, Pier 290, Magpie’s Den & Pen, 1878 on the Lake, Sopra, Next Door Pub & Pizzeria and Popeye’s on Lake Geneva. Go online for full list and more details.

Women’s Weekend Lake Geneva 2023 — April 28-30, check in at the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-weekend-lake-geneva-2023-tickets-417576220717?aff=VisitLG. Tickets: $25 general admission, plus extra fees for add-ons. Sales end April 25.

A three-day blend of learning, wellness, relaxation, pampering, shopping, food and drinks under a groovy 1960s/70s theme. Activities include a kick-off party at the Riviera, a pub crawl, brewery tour, boat cruise on Geneva Lake and more. Go to Eventbrite.com page for more about activities.

TFI Friday Comedy Night — Friday, April 28, bar and restaurant open 6 p.m., doors open 7 p.m., starts 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva, lghom.com. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 day of. Laura Struve hosts a show with comedians Aaron Clark, Syed, William Krolowitz and Rich D’Amore.

Lakeside Laughs Comedy Night at the Abbey Resort — April 28, 7 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Tickets: $20 per person. Hosted by Jose Montero, featuring comedians from the Chicago and Milwaukee areas.

40 Years and Counting: History of Geneva Lake Museum — Tuesday, May 2, 2 p.m., Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva. Cost: $8.

Helen Brandt, who has been with the museum since its beginning, will lead guests on a journey through the first 40 years of the museum. Reservations required. Email staff@genevalakemuseum.org or call 262-248-6060.

Spring Boat Show — Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Gage Marine Lakefront Showroom, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

See some new boats, check out some sales and take some test drives. Guests can also enter to win prizes. Let Gage know you’re coming by registering at www.gageboats.com/spring-boat-show. RSVP to receive lunch at Pier 290. More details online.

Cinco De Mayo Block Party — May 6, noon-5 p.m., North Walworth Street in downtown Williams Bay.

Piñatas, local food vendors, games, giveaways and special performances by DJ Reef, Mariachi Latino, Flor de Canela folkloric dance group and more are planned for this new event sponsored by the Williams Bay Business Association. The first 100 people at the event will be entered to win an iPad, according to the Cinco De Mayo Facebook profile.

Kentucky Derby Party — May 6, 1:30 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com.

Wear your biggest hats and bowties to get ready for an afternoon of watching the races at Maxwell Mansion. Prizes will be awarded to the Best Couple, Best Best Hat and the two Best Dressed. Signature Derby cocktails will be served.

Kentucky Derby Dinner Train — May 6, 3:30 p.m., East Troy Electric Railroad, 2002 Church St., East Troy. Cost: $99.

Dinner will be served on the train, with guests watching the race live at the Depot. Menu includes Southern Pimento Cheese Spread for hors d’oeuvres, a salad course, Kentucky Hot Brown Sliders, Shrimp & Smoked Grits and Dirty Derby Bread Pudding. From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., back at the depot for the race, there will be Brown Sugar Southern Chicken Bites, Bacon Deviled Eggs and Andouille Tart. To purchase tickets, go to easttroyrr.org/dinner-trains.html.

Live comedy — May 6, shows at 5 and 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Tickets: $25 plus tax.

Featuring Riley Cosgrove, Dan Cassilgario and Sohrab Forouzesh. Ages 21 and older show only. Strong language. Call 262-348-9463 for tickets.

Calendar

An Evening with Maggie Ginsberg — April 26, 6-7:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. The author will conduct a reading and book signing of her latest, “Still True.” Copies will be available to purchase.

American Legion Open House — April 29, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Frank Kresen Post 24, 735 Henry St., Lake Geneva.

The post is hosting an open house in conjunction with a nationwide program. Free hot dogs, cookies and coffee, plus the bar will be open to purchase other refreshments. Email the post at post24adj@gmail.com for more information.

Nora Fleming signing — Thursday, May 4, 4-6 p.m., Brick & Mortar Home, 832 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Meet Nora and choose from the newest pinstripe platters and base pieces for her to sign. There will be a raffle, refreshments and more. Call 262-249-0210 to pre-order a platter or base piece for Nora to sign. Visit the Nora Fleming Signing Event Facebook page for more details.

Senior Travel Club meeting — Friday, May 5, 9-11 a.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, Town of Geneva. Members can sign up for future club trips. Call 480-463-6782 or Judy LaBianco at 262-245-6792 for more details.

Planning Ahead Series — Starts May 5, at 1 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Seven-part series about planning for health future with Amanda Kossman, Human Development & Relationships Educator with the Walworth County Extension office. May 5 session: Choices in End of Life Care. Program for ages 18 and older, no registration required.

Who's playing Elkhorn's DAS Fest USA this year? Red Hot Chilli Pipers Alex Meixner The Gebel Girls Ed Wagner Brass Band Jenny Hundt JFK the Band Copper Box The Happy Players Dirndolls Petty Union