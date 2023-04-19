The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Restaurant Week 2023 — April 22-30 at 30 eateries throughout the Lake Geneva area, www.visitlakegeneva.com/lake-geneva-restaurant-week. See article in this week’s Resorter for more about the event.

Chef’s Dinner — Friday, April 21, 6-8 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay, pier290.com. Cost: $75 prepaid, per person. Limited seating available.

Executive Chef Ken Hnilo shares some new dishes in a five-course meal plus appetizers. Featuring a welcome cocktail and choice of tasting bourbon or wine with each course. Go online for full menu and more details.

Sixth Annual Sprint For Spring — Saturday, April 22, check-in starts 8:30 a.m., Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, 203 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, www.genevalakesymca.org/main/sprint-for-spring-5k. Registration costs: $35 adults, $25 ages 11-17, free for ages 10 and younger. Visit website to register or contact 262-248-6211 or melissa.monge@glymca.org.

A chip-timed 5k run/walk, rain or shine. After check-in, group warm up is at 8:45 a.m. Run/walk begins 9 a.m. Course starts and ends at YMCA, going from the walking path by the Y southeast to Curtis Street, south to Townline Road, west to Highway 120, then south to head northwest on the path, east on Townline, north on Curtis, northwest on the path back to the Y.

Healthy Kids Day — April 22, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, 203 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, genevalakesymca.org/hkd.

This free to the public event is part of a national YMCA initiative to improve the health and well being of children and their families. Vendors, chalk art, free car seat checks, information and resources to help families celebrate Family Strengthening Month and more.

The Anti-Boss Comedy Show — April 22, shows at 4 & 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop. Tickets: $25 plus tax. An R-rated workplace satire. Seating limited. Call 262-348-9463 for tickets.

Explore Japan Series: “Ikiru” screening — Monday, April 24, 2 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Akira Kurosawa’s 1952 classic will be shown as part of the library’s series on Japanese food, culture and media. Free and open to the public.

Women’s Weekend Lake Geneva 2023 — April 28-30, check in at the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-weekend-lake-geneva-2023-tickets-417576220717?aff=VisitLG. Tickets: $25 general admission, plus extra fees for add-ons. Sales end April 25.

A three-day blend of learning, wellness, relaxation, pampering, shopping, food and drinks under a groovy 1960s/70s theme. Activities include a kick-off party at the Riviera, a pub crawl, brewery tour, boat cruise on Geneva Lake and more. Go to Eventbrite.com page for more about activities.

TFI Friday Comedy Night — Friday, April 28, bar and restaurant open 6 p.m., doors open 7 p.m., starts 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva, lghom.com. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 day of. Laura Struve hosts a show with comedians Aaron Clark, Syed, William Krolowitz and Rich D’Amore.

“Now You See It, Now You Don’t” — April 28, 6:30-9 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, bakerhouse1885.com/event/murder-mystery-dinner-now-you-see-it-now-you-dont. Cost: $95 per person.

Murder mystery dinner. Note: Event is sold out. However, people can email events@bakerhouse1885.com with their name, phone number, email address and how many tickets they would like to be placed on a waiting list.

Lakeside Laughs Comedy Night at the Abbey Resort — April 28, 7 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Tickets: $20 per person. Hosted by Jose Montero, featuring comedians from the Chicago and Milwaukee areas.

Calendar

Explore Japan Series: Onigiri Lunch Workshop — April 20, 11:30 a.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. Lunchtime workshop to learn how to make onigiri, a staple in Japanese lunchboxes. Registration required. Email ewardpac@lglibrary.org.

Jane Austen Book Chat — April 20, 6 p.m., House of Bogini, 152 Center St., Lake Geneva. Presented by Dust Bunny Books.

Poetry & Written Word Open Mic — April 20,6:30-8:30 p.m., Delavan Lake Store, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Dark Skies with GLAS — April 20, 6-7 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library. Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM leads a presentation about light pollution, its effects and how people can help address this growing problem.

Matinees at Matheson — April 21, 1-3 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library. Screening of “The Princess Bride” with free popcorn and soda provided by the Friends of the Library. Movie is rated PG.

Playboy Bunny Party — April 21, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Half-price drinks for women wearing their “bunny best,” plus drink specials and music provided by DJ Hollywood.

Lakeland Audubon Society chapter meeting — April 25, 7-8:30 p.m., Lions Field house, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Featuring the educational talk “Getting to Know Shorebirds” by Bill Volkert, a naturalist and wildlife educator for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources at Horicon Marsh for 27 years. Event is free, open to the public.

An Evening with Maggie Ginsberg — April 26, 6-7:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library.

The author will conduct a reading and book signing of her latest, “Still True.” Copies will be available to purchase. For more about the event, see the article about the library’s events for National Library Week in this week’s Resorter.

American Legion Open House — April 29, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Frank Kresen Post 24, 735 Henry St., Lake Geneva.

The post is hosting an open house in conjunction with a nationwide program. Free hot dogs, cookies and coffee, plus the bar will be open to purchase other refreshments. Email the post at post24adj@gmail.com for more information.

Who's playing Elkhorn's DAS Fest USA this year? Red Hot Chilli Pipers Alex Meixner The Gebel Girls Ed Wagner Brass Band Jenny Hundt JFK the Band Copper Box The Happy Players Dirndolls Petty Union