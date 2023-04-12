The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Don’t miss it!

Explore Japan Series: “Rashomon” — Wednesday, April 12, 6 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Free screening of the Akira Kurosawa classic, shown in Japanese with English subtitles. Part of the library’s monthlong Explore Japan Series.

High School Student Show — Thursday-Sunday, April 13-16, Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Area high schools, including Badger, Big Foot, Delavan-Darien, East Troy and Elkhorn, each submitted 10 art pieces created by students. Open house April 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. Special showings April 14-16 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Go to genevalakeartsfoundation.org for more details.

Peggy Prilaman Marxen — Thursday, April 13, 1 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Author visit. First 25 attendees will receive a free copy of Marxen’s book, which she will also sign. Marxen grew up near Meteor, a town in Sawyer County. For many years, her home lacked indoor plumbing, electricity and a telephone. Marxen shares stories of her family’s herd of dairy cows, hunting, fishing and making maple syrup.

East Troy Brewery Beer Dinner — April 13, 5:30 p.m., East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy. Tickets: $65 per person. RSVP at info@etbrew.com. Five course meal with beer pairings, curated by Executive Chef Noah Higgins and Head Brewer Scott Slauson. For menu, click link at easttroy.org/events.

Stargazing with GLAS — April 13, 7:30-9 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N.

Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Join Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM to look through telescopes to see galaxies, nebulae and star clusters, plus learn how to navigate the night sky constellations and more. Free event.

Live comedy — Saturday, April 15, shows at 5 and 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Featuring Kimberly Marion, Mike Fountain and Katie Meiners. Ages 21 and older only. Strong language. Call 262-348-9463 for tickets.

2023 Mr. Lake Geneva Pageant — April 15, 7 p.m., Badger High School auditorium. Tickets: $25 general admission.

Nine well-known local business owners and active communities are up for the title of this year’s Mr. Lake Geneva. Rounds include a group dance, talent portion, beach wear and evening wear/interview question. In addition to the pageant rounds, each contestant was competing to see who can raise the most funds for their campaign, which counts as 50% of their score. Go to lakesarealifeway.org to purchase tickets or find out more about the Mr. Lake Geneva pageant.

Sixth Annual Sprint For Spring — Saturday, April 22, check-in starts 8:30 a.m., Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, 203 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, www.geneva

lakesymca.org/main/sprint-for-spring-5k. Registration costs: $35 adults, $25 ages 11-17, free for ages 10 and younger. Visit website to register or contact 262-248-6211 or melissa.monge@glymca.org.

A chip-timed 5k run/walk, rain or shine. After check-in, group warm up is at 8:45 a.m. Run/walk begins 9 a.m. Course starts and ends at YMCA, going from the walking path by the Y southeast to Curtis Street, south to Townline Road, west to Highway 120, then south to head northwest on the path, east on Townline, north on Curtis, northwest on the path back to the Y.

Healthy Kids Day — Saturday, April 22, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, 203 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, geneva

This free to the public event is part of a national YMCA initiative to improve the health and well being of children and their families. Vendors, chalk art, free car seat checks, information and resources to help families celebrate Family Strengthening Month and more.

The Anti-Boss Comedy Show — April 22, shows at 4 & 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop. Tickets: $25 plus tax. An R-rated workplace satire. Seating limited. Call 262-348-9463 for tickets.

Calendar

Explore Japan Series: Origami Workshop — April 15, 10 a.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. Learn a few basic origami projects, then practice folding. Recommended for ages 12 and older.

Stoplight Party — April 15, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Wear green if you’re single, yellow if it’s complicated, red if you’re taken. Free glow-in-the-dark wristbands.

Explore Japan Series: Onigiri Lunch Workshop — April 20, 11:30 a.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. Lunchtime workshop to learn how to make onigiri, a staple in Japanese lunchboxes. Registration required. Email ewardpac@lglibrary.org.

Jane Austen Book Chat — April 20, 6 p.m., House of Bogini, 152 Center St., Lake Geneva. Presented by Dust Bunny Books.

Poetry & Written Word Open Mic — April 20,6:30-8:30 p.m., Delavan Lake Store, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Dark Skies with GLAS — April 20, 6-7 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library. Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM leads a presentation about light pollution, its effects and how people can help address this growing problem.

Matinees at Matheson — April 21, 1-3 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library. Screening of “The Princess Bride” with free popcorn and soda provided by the Friends of the Library. Movie is rated PG.

Playboy Bunny Party — April 21, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Half-price drinks for women wearing their “bunny best,” plus drink specials and music provided by DJ Hollywood.

Who's playing Elkhorn's DAS Fest USA this year? Red Hot Chilli Pipers Alex Meixner The Gebel Girls Ed Wagner Brass Band Jenny Hundt JFK the Band Copper Box The Happy Players Dirndolls Petty Union