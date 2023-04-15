WHITEWATER — Whitewater Unified School District students between the ages of 4 and 18 have their art on display at the Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St.
The exhibition is now through April 30. Due to the vast number of pieces, the exhibition will be in-gallery only with a few quick overview camera shots on the Whitewater Arts Alliance website, whitewaterarts.org.
Gallery hours are Thursdays through Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.
With new coordinators taking over the show, last year's Art Walk is now a musical reception day. The reception is Saturday, April 15, from 1 to 3:30 p.m., with the following performances:
● WHS Choral Students, with teacher Karen Tordera, 2 to 2:30 p.m.
Light food and drinks will be provided.
The exhibition will include visual two-dimensional artwork by students from area schools. The teachers displaying the artwork are Sara Brautigam, of Lakeview; Sarah Heyer, middle school; Crystal Gill, high school; Justin Mane, Washington; and Sara Sixel, Lincoln.