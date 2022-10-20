Hallow's Gala in Whitewater ends with costume contest, music & more

WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Arts Alliance is sending off its current exhibition in style, with a closing reception Friday, Oct. 28.

This month, the alliance is presenting the Hallow’s Gala exhibition, which features art with themes of folklore, mythology and fantasy in honor of the spooky season. The exhibit can be viewed at the Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.

There will be a closing reception with live music, a costume contest, awards announcements and more Oct. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. For adults who pay online before Oct. 23, cost is $5. At the door, cost is $8. Children ages 5-12 are $2, and those 4 and younger can attend for free. Admission is also free to those who purchase a black light painting kit that is being sold for $25.

For more information, visit www.whitewaterarts.org/hallows-gala-2022.

Nineteen artists have works in the exhibition, with 2D and 3D art varying in mediums including pencil, ink, acrylic, ceramic, photography, mixed media, and unique materials like coffee, abalone shells, and video format, among others. There are 58 pieces in the show, of which three will be virtual only. The show goes virtual from Oct. 29 to Nov. 27.

The live version of Hallow’s Gala ends Oct. 30. The exhibit can be viewed for free Thursdays-Sundays, 1-5 p.m. On Thursday, Oct. 27, it can be viewed from 3-7 p.m.