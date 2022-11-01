Goody bags, jazz & raffles: Welcome the holidays at Cornerstone's holiday open house

Discover the heart of the holidays at Cornerstone Shop & Gallery’s biggest event of the year.

Cornerstone’s annual holiday open house is Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5 and 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shop is located at 214 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

At the open house, there will be festively decorated rooms intended to inspire.

There will be exciting raffles and drawings from many of the Cornerstone Shop’s vendors as well as from local businesses.

Get there early and take home a “goody bag” or a beautiful gift from one of the many drawings throughout the weekend. Goody bags are limited to the first 100 guests each day.

Chat with designers who will be delighted to share their expertise in holiday décor, stunning tablescapes, and treasures that will enhance your home for the holidays.

Meet special guests, savor tasty treats and enjoy great music with an extra special visit from Badger High School’s celebrated Jazz Band.

The Cornerstone Shop & Gallery is a lifestyle store specializing in gifts for all occasions, women’s clothing, jewelry, home décor, furniture and accessories. Known for creative displays and ever-changing design themes which incorporate artisan and local items along with many U.S.-source products, the 10,000-square-foot store is in Downtown Lake Geneva.

For more information, contact us at 262.248.6988 or visit www.corner stonelakegeneva.com.

Watch now: Lake Geneva conducts its final farmers market of the season Watch now: Walk through Lake Geneva’s final farmers market of the season The City of Lake Geneva conducted its final farmers market of the season, Oct. 27, in front of Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., and Holy Com…