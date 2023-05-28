Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

They lay on mats and pillows in a room lit only by a few candles.

The sounds wash over them — the chiming, of various percussion instruments intent on bringing listeners into a deep state of relaxation.

This is not music. It is a sound bath, an event in which sonic healers like Kimberly Lempart score using ancient yet exotic devices like gongs, singing bowls and shamanic drums.

Sound healing is, in her words, “an immersive, full-bodied, mystical experience,” one in which the listener enters a state similar to that which can be entered through meditation.

“Sounds from various healing instruments synchronize with your brainwaves and activate a de-stress response in your body,” Lempart said. “The sound tools of vibration, which create harmonious resonance in the body, are a way to restore health.”

Benefits include deep relaxation, releasing stuck energy, stress reduction, rejuvenation and help with sleep and fatigue.

Lempart, a certified sound healer and yoga nidra instructor, has been leading public sound baths for two years.

Born in Chicago, Lempart moved to the Lake Como area at age 4. She graduated from Badger High School and lived in the areas of Como and Lake Geneva most of her life. About 11 years ago, Lempart moved to Delavan.

She attended her first sound bath in Lake Geneva.

“I felt a calm wash over me,” said Lempart, of her first sound bath. “My body completely relaxed and I felt a deep connection to sound and my body.”

A commonly used tool in a sound bath is the singing bowl. Made of metal or quartz crystal, the bowl can be struck to produce a sound. It can also be rubbed with a stick, or “wand,” along its edges to create a drone which goes a long way toward explaining why it is called a singing bowl.

At her first sound bath, Lempart said the vibration of the bowls moved energy within her. She had no idea until later that she had been crying during the experience.

“I knew immediately that I had a very profound experience,” Lempart said. “Something very magical and therapeutic had just changed in me forever. Then I went to a different sound bath and heard the gong. That was even more profound.”

Lempart heard the gong during sound healing activities at retreats in California and Utah, then fell in love with the elements of sound healing. She sought to learn from all the sound healers she had met.

“I wanted to buy one small gong but came home with a 26-inch Chau gong and two pretty large quartz crystal singing bowls,” she said. “I had two Himalayan bowls and had been meditating with them since I got sober 12 years ago. I wanted to play to heal myself.”

While she did some research, Lempart also let her intuition be her guide into the realm of sound healing.

“I bought more instruments,” she said. “The healing and benefits were so amazing I wanted to share with my friends, so I started doing sound baths for them.”

Eventually, she rented space at Crescent Moon Wellness Center in Williams Bay and opened it to the public for her sound healing. Lempart also attended Yandara Yoga Institute, in Baja, Mexico, to obtain her sound healing certification.

It was there she also became certified instructor for yoga nidra, or “yogic sleep,” a deep guided meditation technique to bring people into the state of consciousness that lies between sleep and being awake.

“I like to start my sound healing with some light breath work and meditation to clear and connect the mind and body,” Lempart said.

She uses more than bowls and gongs. Drums, chimes, bells, seed pods and tuning forks are also some of Lempart’s sound healing tools.

Regularly, Lempart conducts sound baths at Big Foot High School in Walworth; Enlightened Living Center in Burlington; Eleven11 in Elkhorn; Yoga Hohm in Delavan; Healium Yoga in Milwaukee; Reaching Treetops in Waukesha; Emilee’s Healing Hut in Janesville; The Grove Club in Racine; and The Honey Creek Collective in East Troy.

In the future, she hopes to continue her education in the areas of sound healing, meditation and pranayama, or breathing exercises.

“The more I participate in sound healing, the more I learn,” Lempart said.

To contact Lempart about sound healing events, call 262-348-6681 or email kimberlylempart@gmail.com.

