Girls Getaway weekend highlight of fall activities at Fontana's The Abbey Resort

FONTANA — The Abbey Resort and the Avani Spa are inviting women of all ages to escape and indulge for a full weekend of autumn activities.

Gal pals, mom/daughter combos, and “football widows” are welcome to relax and unwind on 90 acres of beautifully manicured lakeside property to celebrate all things Fall.

From sipping a pumpkin spice latte on a patio overlooking a harbor sunrise to cozy evening bonfires complete with s’mores and hot cider, the Abbey has everything to make the most of the season.

Autumn getaway weekend highlights:

Pour Your Own Epoxy™ Class — Saturday, Oct. 15, 1 p.m. Choose between creating a charcuterie board or a Lazy Susan. Transferable tickets, $125, required. Items will be shipped to attendees approximately two weeks after class completion.

Lakeside Laughs Comedy Night — Friday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m. An evening of laughs hosted by Jose Montero and featuring stand-up comedians Chris Tani, Dana Ehrmann and Melanie Mackey. Tickets are $15 per person.

Third Annual Girls’ Getaway Weekend — Friday-Sunday, Nov. 18-20. Food and beverage specials, a mixology class, and morning yoga & mimosas overlooking the Geneva Lake harbor.

The award-winning Avani Spa recently re-opened with $2 million upgrades. The spa now includes 16 luxury treatment rooms, two new couples’ suites, two salt and infrared relaxation areas, updated spa and salon services menu, and a revamped fitness center.

Avani Spa guests also have access to the tranquil surroundings of the private Avani Atrium Pool.

Girls Getaway weekend activities include Pour Your Own Epoxy Event, yoga and mimosas, a cocktail creation class, and boozy bonfire with smores. Some Girls Getaway weekend events require registration prior to event.

Other fall activities include:

Leaf Peeping — Explore the 26-mile Geneva Lake Shore Path that passes by historic homes and local wildlife while enjoying gorgeous golden hues and the sound of crisp leaves underfoot. Complete the weekend by visiting one of the local orchards for fresh, crisp apples and ciders, or picking out the perfect pumpkin at an area pumpkin patch

The Flavors of Fall — The Lake Geneva area is the perfect place to experience the unique taste sensations of autumn. Start at 240 West for seasonal fresh farm-to-fork dining paired with stellar harbor views or indulge in an Exclusive Maple Bourbon Old Fashioned or one of our other Wisconsin’s Original Craft Cocktails.

The Abbey Resort follows modern sanitation and hygiene practices using an 8-point high-touch cleaning procedure and updated equipment to ensure the highest level of cleanliness.

The Abbey Resort & Avani Spa has been providing the Lake Geneva experience to guests for nearly 60 years. It is conveniently located just 75 miles from Chicago and 45 miles from Milwaukee. The Abbey offers 334 guest rooms, award-winning dining experiences, over 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, and the on-site 35,000 square-foot Avani Spa.