It’s not summer yet, but when the season arrives, Lake Geneva has plenty to do for everyone.

Everything from stargazing and tours to events that tie into pop culture are on the docket for the city. In fact, there’s so much going on that Visit Lake Geneva compiled a list of it all.

Visit Lake Geneva, the community’s Chamber of Commerce and official Visitor and Convention Bureau, recently released a summer 2023 media kit which highlights area news and runs down the big local summer happenings.

The mix is eclectic and more than enough to warrant a summer vacation in Lake Geneva.

Highlights

According to Visit Lake Geneva, here are some reasons to travel to the area this summer.

Gage Marine turns 150: Gage Marine, owner of Lake Geneva Cruise Line, hits its sesquicentennial birthday. It was back in 1873 that the owners launched the original Lady of the Lake boat, the start of excursion business on the lake. Today, you’ll find second- and third-generation staff members helming a fleet of eight boats. In honor of their sesquicentennial, the company is donating $150,000 to local non-profit and civic organizations that are making a difference in the lives of residents of Walworth County.

Geneva Lake Museum and the Dungeons & Dragons craze: Right on the heels of the recent film “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” comes the museum’s newest exhibition, “The Wizard of Lake Geneva,” which honors the game co-founder Gary Gygax, who lived in Lake Geneva. In fact, the original home of TSR, the founding company of the role-playing game, is now the Dungeon Hobby Shop, which is open for tours. Each March, Lake Geneva hosts the gaming convention Gary Con.

Geneva Outdoor Market relocates: The market is now at Lake Geneva House of Music. It will be on Sundays, with live music. The family-friendly and dog-friendly market runs May 7 to Oct. 29.

Pickleball: Lake Geneva Tennis is in on the pickleball craze, with its summer pickleball schedule featuring doubles socials, singles showdowns and team tourneys. The business has a pro pickleball player on staff teaching lessons. Currently, eight dedicated indoor pickleball courts are under construction this summer, with a target completion date in the fall.

Spirits tour: The Lake Geneva area is now home to some 10 different libation spots, covering rural and urban wineries, a microbrewery, tap house and several distilleries. Visit Lake Geneva recommends taking a self-guided tour.

Yerkes Observatory: After its recent renovation, the birthplace of modern astrophysics is now open for tours. Ponder the beauty of the cosmos on the Space and Spaces Tour, then stop in the new gift shop for space puzzles, rocket ship salt shakers and UFO cookie jars, along with some serious Yerkes memorabilia and books. Also set aside time to stroll the restored 50 acres surrounding the observatory.

Summer events

Visit Lake Geneva also compiled this list of events happening between May and August.

Bacon Fest — May 12-14, Flat Iron Park, Lake Geneva.

Enjoy various bacon-inspired dishes, involving everything from cheese curds to chocolate, while listening to music by local artists. Sponsored by the Regional News, the city of Lake Geneva, Pats Services Inc., Exterior Pros and Bruno’s Liquors. Tickets at

Lake Geneva Jazz Festival — May 19-21, Lake Geneva House of Music, Town of Geneva.

Celebrating music, food and culture of one of America’s most beloved art forms, with two stages of regional and national musicians. Tickets at lgjazzfest.com.

Downtown Lake Geneva Annual Wine Walk — May 21.

Nearly 30 downtown businesses are taking part in this stroll-and-sip event, with proceeds going to Never Say Never Playground. Tickets at www.downtownlakegeneva.org/winewalk.

Free Phoenix Park concert series — May 27-Sept. 16, Phoenix Park Bandshell, Delavan.

Tribute bands and original artists put on outdoor shows that are open to the public. This year, expect performances by 7th Heaven, Beatles tribute act The Britins and more. Full schedule at www.phoenixparkband

Beauty vs. the Beast — June 5, Geneva National Resort & Club, Town of Geneva.

Celebrity charity with golf legends Paige Spiranac and John Daly going toe-to-toe on the Gary Player Course, with 100% of the ticket profits going to benefit veteran charities SOWF and Heart of a Lion. Tickets at www.destionationgn.com/beauty-beast.

Mailboat tour season — starts June 15.

The first U.S. Mailboat tour of the season departs from the Lake Geneva Cruise Line dock at the Riviera. Tickets at www.cruiselakegeneva.com/public-tours/ us-mailboat.

Music By The Lake — June 17-July 29, Ferro Pavilion at George Williams College, Williams Bay.

This year’s performers in the annual concert series includes Martina McBride, the Guess Who and the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra. Tickets at musicbythelake.com.

Concerts in the Park — June 29-Aug. 10, Flat Iron Park.

Free family concerts. Schedule not available as of press time. Check visitlakegeneva.com/events/concerts-park for updates.

Ribfest — July 12-16, Walworth County Fairgrounds, Elkhorn.

Five days of BBQ, carnival rides, flat track racing, the Ribfest Bike Show and more. Live music by Bella Cain, the Prince Experience and numerous local artists and tribute acts. Free admission. More information at wisconsinribfest.com.

Das Fest USA — Aug. 4-6, Walworth County Fairgrounds.

Polka, brats, brews, dachshund and corgi races, stein hoisting, a 5K run/walk and various musical acts performing on three stages, including the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and the Alex Meixner Band. Free admission. Visit dasfestusa.com for more details.

Venetian Festival — Aug. 16-20, Flat Iron & Seminary parks in Lake Geneva.

The Lake Geneva Jaycees have been bringing the event to the community for over 60 years. Fireworks, a waterski show, carnival, beer tent and craft fair are just some of the happenings to expect over the four days of the festival. Expect live music by Too Hype Crew, Dirty Canteen and more. Details at www.venetianfest.com.

Walworth County Fair — Aug. 30-Sept. 4, Walworth County Fairgrounds.

One of Wisconsin’s largest and oldest county fairs returns with carnival rides, local agriculture shows, the Barnyard Adventure, live music and much more. Event schedule not available by press time. Visit walworth

Who's playing Elkhorn's DAS Fest USA this year? Red Hot Chilli Pipers Alex Meixner The Gebel Girls Ed Wagner Brass Band Jenny Hundt JFK the Band Copper Box The Happy Players Dirndolls Petty Union