WILLIAMS BAY — Gage Marine Corporation is celebrating its 150th anniversary by donating $150,000 to local organizations that are making a difference in the lives of Walworth County residents.

The corporation — which includes Gage Marine Boat Sales and Service, Gage Pier Service, Lake Geneva Cruise Line, PIER 290 Restaurant, Lake Life Catering and the Lake Life Store — is giving 15 $10,000 grants as a thank-you to area communities.

Grant application and rules are available at gagemarine.com/150-years with a March 31 deadline. The grant checks will be awarded at a May 18 event.

Founded in 1873, the corporation was originally called Lake Geneva Steamboat Line. Later it merged with the motorboat line and became Wisconsin Transportation in 1916.

In 1958, Russell Gage purchased the company and it became Gage Marine. He greatly expanded the marina business, started a boat sales division and introduced the second “Lady of the Lake,” the first new excursion boat on the lake in nearly 50 years.

Almost immediately, the family launched a classic boat building business called Gage-Hacker with boats designed by famed naval architect John Hacker.

Bill Gage, Sr., soon joined the company and helped to lead it through the 1960s and 70s as they rebuilt the entire excursion fleet, which had been badly neglected over decades. They shifted more into tourism and private charters and away from public transportation as the railroads stopped coming to the lake. The company also greatly expanded boat sales.

The 80s and 90s saw a focus on service with the acquisition of neighboring Inland Marine Corporation and their acquisition of a local pier company. Just as Bill Gage, Jr. — the third generation of the company — joined the company full-time in the early 2000s, his father passed away at an early age.

Since then, the company has grown substantially. They moved back into boat sales — now selling premium brands across all lines including Chris-Craft, Boston Whaler, MasterCraft, Bennington Pontoons and Monterey Boats.

They next acquired Summerset Marine and pier services, then went on to rebuild the marina and Cruise Line Winter Harbor located at Liechty Drive in Williams Bay.

In 2012, they created PIER 290 Restaurant, which has become a destination in and of itself as well as the only restaurant directly on the lake.

“Gage Marine has grown throughout the decades making it the strong family company that we are today. Our team is made up of many second and third-generation family members,” said Bill Gage, Jr., president and CEO of Gage Marine. “While many changes have occurred throughout our long history, two things have remained constant — the crystal blue waters of Lake Geneva and the exceptional service from our outstanding team who understand that we do not sell goods and services, but help people create memories.”

For more information, visit gagemarine.com.

