The Lake Geneva Public Library is offering a series of programs focusing on Japanese food, culture and media during the month of April.

Events include cooking classes, a Japanese calligraphy class, an origami workshop, and three film screenings highlighting the work of Akira Kurosawa, one of the most influential filmmakers of the 20th century.

The library was awarded an “East Asia in Wisconsin Library Program” grant by the Center for East Asian Studies at UW-Madison. Grants were awarded to 29 public libraries throughout Wisconsin, enriching their collections with materials and programs that enable patrons to deepen their understanding of East Asia.

In addition to public programs, the grant will support the expansion of the library’s collection of titles focused on Japanese culture, including a number of films and cookbooks. These titles will be on display in the library lobby in April.

All events are free and open to the public. Some events require prior registration; see individual listings for details.

Saturday, April 1, 1 p.m. — Screening of “Seven Samurai.”

One of the most thrilling movie epics of all time, Seven Samurai — or “Shichinin no samurai” — tells the story of a 16th-century village whose desperate inhabitants hire the eponymous warriors to protect them from invading bandits.

This three-hour ride from Akira Kurosawa, featuring legendary actors Toshiro Mifune and Takashi Shimura, seamlessly weaves philosophy and entertainment, delicate human emotions and relentless action, into a rich, evocative, and unforgettable tale of courage and hope.

Film will be shown in Japanese with English subtitles, and will run approximately 3 hours and 45 minutes with an intermission. Japanese snacks will be served at intermission.

Wednesday, April 12, 6 p.m. — Screening of “Rashomon.”

This riveting psychological thriller that investigates the nature of truth and the meaning of justice is widely considered one of the greatest films ever made.

Four people give different accounts of a man’s murder and the rape of his wife, which Kurosawa presents with striking imagery and an ingenious use of flashbacks. This eloquent masterwork and international sensation revolutionized film language and introduced Japanese cinema — and Mifune — to the Western world.

Film will be shown in Japanese with English subtitles and will run approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m. — Origami Workshop.

Learn a few basic origami projects, then practice your folding skills. All supplies provided. This program is recommended for adults and children ages 12 and older.

Thursday, April 20, 11:30 a.m. — Onigiri Lunch Workshop.

Join the library for a special lunchtime workshop and learn how to make onigiri, a Japanese lunchbox staple made of rice and nori. Registration required: email ewardpac@lglibrary.org.

Monday, April 24, 2 p.m. — Screening of “Ikiru.”

Considered by some to be Akira Kurosawa’s greatest achievement, “Ikiru” presents the director at his most compassionate—affirming life through an exploration of a man’s death. Shimura portrays Kanji Watanabe, an aging bureaucrat with stomach cancer forced to strip the veneer off his existence and find meaning in his final days. Told in two parts, “Ikiru” offers Watanabe’s quest in the present, and then through a series of flashbacks. The result is a multifaceted look at a life through a prism of perspectives, resulting in a full portrait of a man who lacked understanding from others in life.

Film will be shown in Japanese with English subtitles and will run approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Thursday, April 27, 1 p.m. — Japanese Calligraphy.

Learn the basics of Japanese calligraphy with Ms. Keiko Skow. All supplies provided. Space is limited: register by emailing ewardpac@lglibrary.org.

The library is located at 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Email lakegene@lglibrary.org, visit www.lglibrary.org or call 262-249-5299 for more information.